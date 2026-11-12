Singapore Retailers Capitalize on DIY Squishy and Charm Trends

Singapore shops are seeing a surge in DIY squishies and charms as retailers like Tom Stefanie and wheniwasfour leverage tactile experiences to attract Gen Z shoppers amid economic uncertainty.

Singapore retailers are witnessing a significant shift in consumer behavior as small, tactile items like squishies, fidget clickers, and bag charms gain immense popularity across the city-state. This trend, often referred to as the economy of tiny luxuries, has prompted major home and lifestyle chains such as Sparkle, Turtle, and Gadget Mix to prominently feature these colorful trinkets. Additionally, heartland bric-a-brac stores like Valu$ have joined the movement, reflecting a broader demand for affordable, personalized accessories.

Tom Stefanie Drives Foot Traffic With DIY Displays

Tom Stefanie, a home-grown children's retailer, successfully implemented do-it-yourself (DIY) squishy and fidget clicker displays at its three outlets located at PLQ Mall, Woodlands Civic Centre, and Simei Street during the first quarter of 2026. This strategic move was designed to attract both children and their parents, creating a steady stream of foot traffic that has bolstered store revenue. The initiative proved so effective that squishies and related accessories were completely sold out for a two-week period in September and October alone.

Also read HSBC explores bolstering Singapore to balance China reliance

Stefanie Chua Explains Strategy Behind Sensory Retail

Stefanie Chua, the 22-year-old business development manager and eldest daughter of founders Edmund Chua and Kevi Chong, noted that the brand observed the growing online popularity of DIY sensory experiences. She explained that the goal was to move beyond simply selling ready-made toys and instead offer families a hands-on activity to enjoy together. This approach has helped draw customers back into physical brick-and-mortar spaces, which is increasingly difficult in an era dominated by e-commerce platforms.

Wheniwasfour Leverages Identity And Self-Expression

Wheniwasfour, a brand specializing in Singapore-inspired novelties, has also reported increasing interest in items that allow customers to personalize everyday objects, particularly among Gen Z shoppers. Tan, a 40-year-old representative for the brand, stated that these small trinkets are tied closely to identity and self-expression. Customers use items like keychain charms, stickers, and magnets to make their belongings feel more personal and to show a bit of who they are in a increasingly commercialized world.

Advertisement

Affordable Luxury Meets High-End Novelty Pricing

The pricing strategy for these items ranges significantly to capture different market segments. Regular jelly squishies at Tom Stefanie cost $16 a piece, while crunchy variants are priced at $18 each. Keyboard clickers start at $10 for a three-key piece. Meanwhile, wheniwasfour offers pins inspired by canned mushrooms for $8.90 and plush keychains based on childhood snacks like Mamee Monster for $9.90. These relatively affordable price points allow consumers to collect and mix different pieces without making a large financial commitment.

Future Outlook Expanding Hands-On Retail Experiences

The success of these tactile displays has influenced future retail strategies, with both brands planning to introduce more hands-on experiences. Tom Stefanie intends to continue using sensory activities as a key reason for customers to visit physical stores. Similarly, founders Chiew and Khoo of wheniwasfour, who left conventional careers in hospitality and academia respectively, aim to provide a cosy space for customizing uniquely personal items like keychains featuring characters like Smiski or Pop Mart. This shift underscores a broader industry trend toward creating immersive, low-stakes shopping environments that digital platforms cannot replicate.