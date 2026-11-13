Singapore Retains Title as World Leading Maritime City

Singapore has retained its position as the world's leading maritime city for the seventh consecutive year, according to the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report by DNV and Menon Economics, highlighting its dominance in shipping, ports, and logistics.

Singapore has secured its status as the world's foremost maritime hub for the seventh consecutive year, according to the newly released 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report jointly authored by DNV and Menon Economics. This prestigious ranking reaffirms the city-state's unparalleled dominance in the global maritime industry, solidifying its reputation as the primary destination for international shipping, logistics, and marine services.

Core Details of the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities Report

The Leading Maritime Cities report serves as a definitive benchmark for global maritime hubs, evaluating cities based on rigorous objective indicators and expert assessments. The 2026 edition specifically measured performance across five key pillars, including shipping activity, port performance, maritime business services, attractiveness, and competitiveness.

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Singapore maintained its top position across three of these critical categories: shipping, ports and logistics, and attractiveness and competitiveness. This consistent excellence demonstrates the robustness of the national ecosystem, which integrates global connectivity with advanced port capabilities and specialized maritime services.

The report highlights how these complementary strengths provide maritime companies with direct access to vast markets, diverse business opportunities, and specialized expertise. This environment makes Singapore an highly attractive location for global enterprises to establish their regional headquarters and expand their operational footprint.

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Stakeholder Positions and Industry Leadership

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) emphasized that this continued recognition reflects the sheer strength and maturity of the national maritime ecosystem. The authority pointed out that the ecosystem successfully brings together global connectivity, port and logistics capabilities, maritime services, talent, and innovation.

Ang Wee Keong, the chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, commented on the accolade by noting that Singapore's strength lies in the seamless integration of port connectivity, maritime services, and talent to support businesses. He stated that companies choose Singapore not only for these capabilities but also for the opportunities to connect with partners, develop new solutions, and grow their businesses.

Ang Wee Keong added that this recognition reflects the collective efforts of government agencies, unions, and industry partners over the years. This collaborative approach ensures that the ecosystem remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving needs of the global maritime industry.

Real-World Impact and Record-Breaking Performance

The operational success of Singapore is evident in its recent statistical achievements, which underscore its status as a critical node in global trade. Last year, the Port of Singapore handled a record-breaking 44.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units in container throughput and recorded 3.22 billion gross tonnage in vessel arrivals.

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Furthermore, the city-state remained the world's largest bunkering port, with marine fuel sales reaching a record 56.77 million tonnes. These figures demonstrate the massive scale of operations and the high volume of maritime traffic that Singapore manages efficiently.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore noted that continued investments in port automation, maritime digitalization, innovation, and the adoption of alternative marine fuels are further strengthening the ecosystem. These strategic investments create new opportunities for maritime businesses and ensure long-term sustainability.

This latest victory adds to Singapore's impressive track record in maritime rankings. Earlier in July, Singapore was named the world's leading maritime centre in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index for the thirteenth consecutive year, highlighting its consistent leadership in the sector.