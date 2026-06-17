Singapore Reviews Zero Waste Plan Amid Declining Recycling Rate

Singapore's falling recycling rate prompts a review of its 70% by 2030 target. The National Environment Agency steps up efforts to tackle overflowing bins and contamination, while public awareness gaps persist.

Singapore 's recycling rate has been declining, raising concerns about the nation's ambitious Zero Waste Masterplan which aims for a 70% recycling rate by 2030. The National Environment Agency ( NEA ) is intensifying measures to address the dual challenges of overflowing recycling bins and high contamination levels that render collected materials unsuitable for recycling.

These efforts involve collaborating with public waste collectors to enhance the collection of paper and cardboard from both residential and commercial sources. Investigative journalism by Charlotte Lim reveals the actual contents of Singapore's ubiquitous blue recycling bins, uncovering widespread misconceptions about what is recyclable. A street poll conducted by CNA further highlights a significant gap in public awareness regarding recyclable versus non-recyclable items.

Lionel Dorai, Executive Director of Zero Waste SG, a non-profit dedicated to waste reduction and circular economy principles, provides expert analysis on the root causes and potential solutions. The situation underscores the need for a comprehensive review of current strategies, including potential policy adjustments, improved public education, and infrastructure upgrades to boost both the quantity and quality of recyclables. Sustainability experts argue that without addressing contamination and public confusion, Singapore risks missing its 2030 target.

The government is considering stricter enforcement against improper disposal and exploring extended producer responsibility schemes to shift the burden of recycling onto manufacturers. Community initiatives and corporate partnerships are also being examined to foster a more robust recycling ecosystem. Ultimately, the falling recycling rate serves as a critical indicator that behavioral change and systemic improvements must move in tandem to achieve a truly circular economy in Singapore





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