Singapore's 2026 Christmas Festive Market Guide: Dates, Locations and Prices

Discover the complete schedule for Singapore's 2026 Christmas markets including The Christmas Atelier, Boutiques Singapore and ECA. Get exact dates, ticket prices and venue details for every major event.

Shoppers across Singapore have immediate access to a dense calendar of festive retail events starting in mid-November, anchored by The Christmas Atelier at Marina Bay Sands from November 12 to 14. This flagship market has expanded significantly since its inception in 2019, now hosting over 130 artisanal labels and featuring ticket prices starting at just eight dollars for a one-day pass.

The Christmas Atelier Offers 130 Brands at Marina Bay Sands

Lelian Chew's The Atelier & Co organizes this long-running fair, which transforms the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre into a holiday destination. The 2026 iteration features nearly half returning participants, including prominent local names like jewellery brand Carrie K., leather goods maker Bynd Artisan, loungewear label Selenightco, and gin distiller Brass Lion Distillery.

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First-time exhibitors add fresh variety to the lineup. Activewear brand Cheak, Sweedy Cafesserie with its oversized Fatcaron macarons, and the Thai skincare brand Ingu are making their first appearances. Food and beverage selections range from gelato by Secondfloorlab to spirits from East Asia Whisky Company.

Visual attractions include a 6.7-metre-tall Christmas tree, a train display, an SBS bus, and a hot-air balloon serving as photo spots. Santa meet-and-greets and carolling performances further define the theme of Delivering Christmas Magic. A one-day pass costs eight dollars, while a BFF pass for two people is priced at fourteen dollars. Children aged ten and below enter for free with an adult ticket holder.

Boutiques Singapore Features 90 International Brands at F1 Pit Building

The 2026 edition of Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition runs from November 20 to 22 at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard. This fair showcases more than 300 brands, including a record 90 international names new to the fair, many making their Singapore debut for the first time.

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Austrian-founded tableware curator Atelier 88 makes its first Singapore retail appearance, offering European tableware with cups and plates priced from ninety dollars to two hundred and fifty dollars. The brand also sells tumblers, stemware, and carafes ranging from forty dollars to one hundred and twenty dollars.

Indonesian fragrance house Scents of PLTO introduces exclusive scents named Smoked Osmanthus and Sheer Chrysanthemum, available for eighty-five dollars per fifty millilitre bottle. The event also highlights the new Singapore Design Gift Store, created with the DesignSingapore Council.

Design collectives featured in this curated section include Just a Band of Creatives, which sells bag charms and bookmarks made from repurposed measuring tapes. Observation House offers mushroom-shaped keychain lamps, while Printcentre displays acrylic keychains that reinterpret traditional Chinese talismans.

Singapore-born label Tow Tow debuts its System Collection, a modular set of interchangeable straps, pouches, hardware, and charms. Shoppers can customize their own bags using this collection, which is priced between eighty-eight dollars and one hundred and eighty-five dollars.

ECA Merry Market Brings Regional Labels to New Bahru

Design-led fair ECA: Merry Market returns to New Bahru for its fourth edition from November 27 to 29. The event hosts more than 20 pop-ups and collaborator brands, including five regional labels making their Singapore debut.

The international lineup features Bangkok-based lifestyle label Kodangs, Kuala Lumpur design house Ana Tomy, Thai fragrance brand The O.B.A., Thai aluminium furniture brand Steady System, and Indonesian design label Objects of Bentala. These brands showcase their unique regional aesthetics to local shoppers.

Cross-border collaborations define the experiential offerings. Japanese audio brand Audio-Technica and Singapore record store Avant Culture Club present the Listening Room. This space features Audio-Technica's AT-LP3XBT Bluetooth turntable playing exclusive records curated by the local store.

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The Mezzanine Sessions: Grain/Form offers a seventy-minute experience combining art, food, and scent around the theme of rice. Guests assemble a dish in a Korean-made Mujagi flower bowl and take the bowl home with a scented artwork. Tickets cost eighty-eight dollars and must be booked in advance on Klook.

Christmas Together Opens Free Village for Charity at Sands Expo

Christmas Together, an initiative of Sustainable Markets SG, opens a 70,000 square foot Christmas Village at Hall F, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands from November 27 to 29. Entry is free with registration.

This fair focuses on charitable giving, with proceeds from retail sales and donations supporting the Singapore Red Cross Young Hearts programme. Artist-designed gift tags by The Letter J Supply are among the available festive buys.

Operational hours for the event run from noon to 8pm on November 27, and from 10am to 7pm on November 28 and 29. The free entry model allows a broader audience to participate in the retail and charity aspects of the holiday season.

Festival Schedule and Operational Details for Shoppers

Shoppers should note the specific operating hours for each venue to plan their visits effectively. The Christmas Atelier at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue, is open from 1pm to 9pm on November 12, and from 11am to 9pm on November 13 and 14.

Boutiques Singapore operates from 11am to 9pm on November 20 and 21, with shorter hours from 10am to 6pm on November 22. The fair is located at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard, and tickets are sold at Shoppers at the 2025 Boutiques Singapore.

ECA: Merry Market at New Bahru, located at 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road, follows the hours set for Christmas Together. Tickets for special experiences and product purchases are available through the respective brand websites and the Klook platform for booked sessions.