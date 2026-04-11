Singapore's 2026 New Condo Launches: Projects to Watch Amid Market Resilience

Despite economic uncertainties, Singapore's new launch property market in 2026 shows strong demand. This article highlights 18 upcoming condo launches, focusing on key projects in areas like Tengah and Bayshore, with insights into pricing and market trends.

Despite concerns about a potential economic downturn stemming from the US-Iran war, the Singapore new launch property market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and optimism during the initial three months of 2026. The strong sales performance and high take-up rates observed in the first quarter of the year suggest that 2026 is poised to be another robust year for the primary market.

With a minimum of 18 projects slated for launch within the next nine months, excluding boutique projects and new landed developments, prospective buyers will have a diverse range of attractive options to consider when seeking a new private home this year. As the second quarter of 2026 unfolds, several new condominium projects are already anticipated to enter the market in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the overall market landscape is being shaped by various new projects that will define the performance of the new launch market in 2026. \More than half of the upcoming new projects this year are located in the suburbs, specifically the Outside Central Region (OCR). Recent launches, such as Rivelle Tampines, an executive condo (EC), and Pinery Residences, have already witnessed strong sales figures. One of the notable upcoming projects is Tengah Garden Residences, situated on Tengah Garden Avenue in District 24. This marks the first new condominium in Tengah New Town. This 863-unit development, a collaborative effort between Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand, and CSC Land, has provided indicative selling prices, with the public preview commencing on April 11. These prices are as follows: one-bedroom units (484 sq ft) at $980,000 ($2,025 psf), two-bedroom units (624 sq ft) at $1.11 million ($1,779 psf), three-bedroom units (797 sq ft) at $1.588 million ($1,993 psf), and four-bedroom units (1,130 sq ft) at $2.288 million ($2,025 psf). The development also includes a 30,000 sq ft retail podium and is conveniently connected to Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line. This project is expected to set a benchmark price for future condos in Tengah, including potential mixed-use sites offered by the government.\In addition to Tengah Garden Residences, the new Bayshore precinct is poised to witness significant developments. SingHaiyi and its joint venture partner Haiyi Holdings are set to be the first private developers to establish a presence in this 60-hectare waterfront neighborhood adjacent to East Coast Park. The precinct will ultimately comprise approximately 10,000 new public and private homes. The government has already initiated the launch of two new BTO projects: the 710-unit Bayshore Palms and the 734-unit Bayshore Vista, both part of the October 2024 BTO sales exercise. SingHaiyi and Haiyi Holdings secured the first private residential development site in March 2025 with a winning bid of $658.9 million ($1,388 psf per plot ratio), after an intense tender process that attracted eight bids, the highest since January 2022 for a plot at Jalan Tembusu. Another GLS site in Bayshore was launched on March 30, and market analysts anticipate a potential $2 billion tender from a consortium of developers when it closes on July 15. This second site will be an integrated development, directly connected to Bedok South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, and feature a new bus interchange, residential units, and retail spaces. With substantial development activity escalating around Vela Bay, the upcoming project will be highly anticipated, representing the first new condo in the area in decades. SingHaiyi and its JV partner will likely consider resale condo transactions in the area when formulating their pricing strategy, with landmark condos like The Bayshore ($1,409 psf), Costa Del Sol ($2,039 psf), and Bayshore Park ($1,260 psf) serving as key points of reference as of March 2026





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