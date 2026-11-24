ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn highlights Singapore's pivotal 2027 chairmanship role in finalizing the South China Sea Code of Conduct and stabilizing the Thailand-Cambodia border region through enhanced diplomatic engagement.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has identified Singapore as the key diplomatic actor capable of resolving two of the region's most persistent geopolitical challenges. Speaking ahead of Singapore's assumption of the ASEAN chairmanship on January 1, 2027, Kao expressed strong optimism that the city-state could finalize the long-stalled South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations with China. Simultaneously, he warned that the fragile ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia remains at risk of collapse without accelerated bilateral talks.

Singapore's 2027 ASEAN Chairmanship and Regional Security

Singapore officially assumes the leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on January 1, 2027. This timing coincides with ASEAN's significant milestone of its 60th anniversary. The Republic has announced "Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships" as the central theme for its term. This strategic focus emphasizes strengthening economic cooperation while implementing major regional initiatives to enhance connectivity and stability across the Southeast Asian bloc.

Also read Singapore Announces 2027 Property Tax Rebates and HDB Value Updates

Kao Kim Hourn described Singapore as a "small country, but big diplomacy." He believes the nation's diplomatic weight is sufficient to prevent further conflict in volatile border regions. Specifically, he cited the need to stop a potential third round of violence following the two clashes that occurred in 2025. The Secretary-General stressed that preventing another eruption of fighting is a primary objective for the incoming chair.

Fragile Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Needs Urgent Talks

A ceasefire agreement reached on December 27, 2025, has largely held, though both Thailand and Cambodia continue to accuse each other of violations. Despite this temporary stability, Kao warned that the truce remains fragile. He noted that little progress has been made in formal negotiations between the two neighbors. Successive ASEAN chairs have attempted to end the conflict, yet the border situation remains vulnerable to fresh hostilities due to the lack of substantive diplomatic engagement.

Advertisement

Kao urged both nations to utilize the breathing space provided by the ceasefire to intensify negotiations. He emphasized that bilateral mechanisms involving the foreign and defense ministries, armed forces, and border authorities must be actively utilized. Currently, he observed that not much is happening within these formal channels. The Secretary-General warned that without immediate diplomatic action, the region risks sliding back into renewed fighting.

While ASEAN has helped contain the conflict, the grouping possesses established dispute-settlement mechanisms under its charter. These include the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-east Asia. The treaty provides provisions for mediation, arbitration, and the activation of the High Council to resolve disputes. However, the High Council has never been activated in the region's history. Kao acknowledged diplomatic support from the United States and China but stressed that a lasting settlement depends on ASEAN and the two countries themselves.

Singapore Led to Success in South China Sea Code of Conduct

Kao expressed confidence in Singapore's ability to conclude the South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations. He recalled that Singapore previously took over talks from the Philippines in 2007 and successfully brought them to a conclusion. With approximately 80 percent of the draft already agreed upon, Singapore is well-positioned to narrow the remaining differences. The Code of Conduct builds on a 2002 declaration between ASEAN and China, aiming to manage disputes and prevent conflict in contested waters.

Outstanding issues regarding the Code of Conduct include its legal nature and the mechanisms for implementing its provisions. On November 15, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro confirmed that provisional agreement had been reached on about 80 percent of the draft paragraphs. Kao stated that the final code must be agreeable, workable, and acceptable to both sides. He suggested that unresolved issues could be referred to senior officials and, if necessary, foreign ministers to secure a breakthrough.

Advertisement

A final breakthrough ultimately requires compromise from both ASEAN and China. Kao emphasized that the Republic could similarly narrow the remaining differences as the new ASEAN chair. He believes Singapore will lead ASEAN to finalize these critical negotiations, ensuring a stable framework for maritime cooperation in the region.

Diplomatic Strategy and Economic Cooperation Initiatives

Kao also voiced strong confidence in Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. He described the minister as very strategic and very smart. Kao believes Balakrishnan will play a significant role in advancing peace efforts. This includes leading the ASEAN Observer Team, which monitors the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. Singapore is set to take over this leadership role in 2027, replacing previous efforts by the Philippines in 2026.

Beyond security, Kao backed major economic plans to bolster regional integration. These include the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement and the ASEAN Power Grid. These initiatives are central to Singapore's broader strategy for deeper economic integration. The Secretary-General also stated that ASEAN will continue engaging with Myanmar. The group aims to press for less violence, increased humanitarian aid, and an inclusive political process.

The overarching goal for Singapore's chairmanship is to leverage its diplomatic reputation to resolve entrenched disputes. By combining security oversight with economic integration, Singapore aims to stabilize the region. Kao's comments highlight the critical importance of this transition. The success of the Thailand-Cambodia peace process and the South China Sea negotiations will likely define Singapore's early tenure as the regional chair. The coming months will be pivotal in testing these diplomatic strategies and their impact on long-term regional stability.