Singapore: S$3.6 million lost to investment scams involving WhatsApp chat groups

At least 48 cases have been reported since last month, the police said in an advisory on Thursday.

Victims were lured by fake social media advertisements offering free investment lessons, before being added to WhatsApp chat groups. An example of the online advertisement offering opportunities to learn about investing.

SINGAPORE: Victims have lost at least S$3.6 million (US$2.8 million) since May this year to investment scams involving chat groups that claimed to offer free opportunities to learn investing. At least 48 cases have been reported since last month, the police said in an advisory on Thursday. This scam variant involves luring victims using fake social media advertisements that purportedly offer opportunities to learn about investing.

Those who expressed interest would be invited to join a WhatsApp chat group, where scammers posed as mentors, providing advice or bonuses to entice the victims to start investing. Victims would then be instructed to create investment accounts through fraudulent websites or by downloading fraudulent applications from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

In some cases, victims were instructed to hand over cash or gold to unknown persons posing as staff from the investment company, who would provide victims with invoices upon receipt of the valuables, the police added. The police said scammers would sometimes also provide victims with initial returns to create a false sense of legitimacy as they further deceived them into investing more money.

Victims only realised they had been scammed when they were unable to withdraw their profits or when the scammers became uncontactable, the police added. Members of the public are advised to not transfer or hand over money or valuables to unknown persons whose identities have not been verified.

The police also urged the public to activate security features on their devices, check for scam signs with official sources, as well as verify the authenticity of investment companies and representatives through the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives and Investor Alert List





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