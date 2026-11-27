Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan says Singapore's 2027 ASEAN chairmanship will be judged on keeping the bloc at peace and deepening economic integration, as he outlines challenges including South China Sea talks and US-China rivalry.

Singapore will measure the success of its 2027 ASEAN chairmanship by whether the 11-member bloc stays in relative peace and security and makes progress on economic integration, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Speaking at the Asia Future Summit at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, he said maintaining ASEAN unity and centrality, advancing economic integration and keeping the region open to all major powers were key measures of a successful chairmanship. Singapore takes over the rotating chair in 2027 from the Philippines. It has chosen Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships as the theme, reflecting the need to strengthen ties within ASEAN while keeping the grouping open to external partners.

Also read What ASEAN can and cannot do for Singapore

Balakrishnan Outlines Asean Challenges

Balakrishnan said this has become more important amid an increasingly unsettled global environment. The old world order has ended, the new world order is not yet born, and we are in the interim, he said. And the interim is choppy, volatile, dangerous.

He pointed to four major shifts: a fundamental change in US-China relations, the disruption of globalisation and the rules-based world order, the weaponisation of interdependence through tariffs, critical minerals, trade and supply chains, and a new technological revolution driven by artificial intelligence, renewable energy and biotechnology. On the political front, the bloc needs to maintain ASEAN centrality, the diplomatic doctrine that defines the grouping as the primary platform for driving South-east Asia's politics.

We will have squabbles, we will have disagreements, but our shared vulnerabilities far exceed our differences, he said. Balakrishnan contrasted ASEAN today with Southeast Asia in 1967, two years after Singapore separated from Malaysia and amid deep regional tensions, including Konfrontasi, the Vietnam War and territorial disputes. During Konfrontasi, Indonesian commandos bombed MacDonald House in Singapore, killing civilians.

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He said it was amazing that the region's leaders, despite their own existential challenges and disagreements, were able to come together and form ASEAN. Nearly six decades on, he said the grouping had made tremendous progress, noting its 11 leaders can sit down, manage differences and plan for the future, while ASEAN's combined economy has grown to more than US$4 trillion.

Despite challenges including the ongoing civil war in Myanmar and a border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, he said ASEAN has come a long way. But ASEAN still has further to go in achieving its longstanding economic vision of becoming a single market, investment zone and production base, despite having the potential to do so. On the economic front, ASEAN has not yet fulfilled its vision of becoming a single market and investment zone.

Economic Integration And Trade Barriers

There is a very strong economic agenda, and that must therefore involve deeper integration with each other, Balakrishnan said. He said the current global environment made deeper regional economic integration even more important, including lowering trade barriers and non-tariff barriers and strengthening regional supply chains. He pointed to the region's diverse energy resources, including hydropower, geothermal energy and fossil fuels, and said stronger infrastructure links, including the ASEAN Power Grid, could help ASEAN make better use of those resources.

Why do we want to integrate? In order to attract more investments, in order to enhance our competitiveness, and in order to integrate our economies, he said. But will there be challenges negotiating these agreements? Yes, there will be.

But clearly, we need to do that. Balakrishnan said ASEAN should broaden its partnerships with both major and middle powers. It should remain an open, inclusive engagement zone with all major powers, rather than being forced to choose sides and become an arena for proxy wars. We don't want to be forced to choose, but we want to engage all sides.

He said these wider partnerships could extend beyond the bloc's traditional dialogue partners to include regions such as Africa, South America, the Pacific Islands, and Canada, in what he described as a trans-Pacific strategy. The grouping's 11 nations have different levels of economic and political dependency on the superpowers, referring to the United States and China.

But the bloc has great potential as long as it can stay open and inclusive, trade with and attract investments from the world, and run a fair and honest system, he added. As long as we agree, stay open, inclusive, trade with everybody, attract investments from everybody, run a fair and honest system, he said. That's what success in the medium to long term would mean in ASEAN and that's what we're trying to do.

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South China Sea Conduct Negotiations

On the South China Sea, Balakrishnan acknowledged that some of the most difficult issues in negotiations over a Code of Conduct between ASEAN and China remained unresolved. Negotiations are meant to conclude by the end of 2026. He cited disagreements over the geographical scope of the agreement, whether it should be legally binding, and the role of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which sets out the legal framework governing the seas.

In an update earlier in November during the 2026 ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro spoke on the Code of Conduct talks. The South China Sea has strategic significance for China, Balakrishnan said, and ASEAN nations need to be realistic about this. He noted that the ASEAN states which have overlapping claims with China in the area, namely Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, also have overlapping disputes with each other.

There is also a lack of consensus over the geographical scope of the disagreements in the first place. All these are very sensitive and difficult topics which we will need to get through. The issue has been discussed since at least 2018, the last time Singapore was ASEAN chair, he added. So it's come down one full circle.

All I would say is, we will do our best to try to move things along. On China's rivalry with the US, and how small states like Singapore can deal with it, he offered two rules. The second is to engage all powers, but the question is how. I do not believe it is for Singapore to go around saying yes sir, yes sir, three bags full in Beijing, then in Washington, and then in London or Paris, Balakrishnan said.

Relations With United States And China

Instead, the city-state must be consistent in its message: that it is not looking for handouts or subsidies. What we want is access. We want access to technology. We want access to your markets.

We want to be treated fairly, and we want to be useful but not made use of, he said. Singapore must play the game straight, with a realistic assessment of its vulnerabilities and strengths, he added. In response to a question on whether there has been a fundamental shift in Singapore's relationship with the US, Balakrishnan said all relationships evolve, and that the US has been a vital, essential and stalwart partner.

Singapore has benefited from both America and China, he said, adding that the question is what happens when both actually have a fracture. The Republic needs to have an honest relationship with both, and to reassure both sides that while it does not want to be forced to choose, it will not be used by either side as a tool against the other. It's not a question of balance.

That's why maintaining a principled, consistent foreign policy is so critical for us, he said. The dialogue at the fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit was moderated by Ravi Velloor, a senior columnist from The Straits Times.