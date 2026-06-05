Singapore's Car-Lite Areas: A Glimpse into the Future

Singapore's car-lite areas are set to become a CBD away from the city, prioritising pedestrians and cyclists, and aiming for fewer cars on the road. These areas showcase the potential of designated car-lite zones, offering a glimpse into the future.

Jurong Lake District is set to become a CBD away from the city and also a car-lite area. The government's commitment to reducing our nation's carbon footprint and promoting a more sustainable transportation system is evident in these areas prioritising pedestrians and cyclists, aiming for fewer cars on the road.

The intention isn't to get rid of cars altogether, but rather to reshape infrastructure with a focus on people. Parking will be primarily reserved for residents in the area, ensuring convenience while encouraging alternative modes of transportation. Various car-lite areas in Singapore showcase the potential of designated car-lite zones, offering a glimpse into the future. These areas are connected by pedestrian walkways and feeder buses, embodying a forward-thinking car-lite urban design.

One of the smallest car-lite areas, Pearl's Hill, is a great place for a good time. You will want to visit 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, an independent art enclave. There's a variety of cool workshops to sign up for, plus a spot to chill over drinks and tacos at Kult Yard. Located next to East Coast Park, the future car-lite area will be called Bayshore Main Street.

There will be a new linear park alongside the existing row of residential developments and future homes. Set to be the crown jewel of Jurong East, Jurong Lake District is the future CBD away from the city will see more offices, community facilities, an improved Jurong Lake Gardens, a new Jurong Region Line station, and an integrated transport hub. At Tanjong Rhu, residents prefer to walk or cycle to get from place to place.

With stunning waterfront views, it's easy to see why. There is ongoing construction here to widen the footpaths and enhance the pedestrian experience. This up-and-coming car-lite district at Woodlands Central already has two MRT lines. With the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System in end-2026, Woodlands Central is set to offer seamless travel across the Causeway.

Singapore's newest smart district, Punggol Digital District blends innovation, green spaces, and a super car-lite design into one futuristic 'hood. It's home to businesses in cybersecurity, AI, and smart city tech, and even has a new Singapore Institute of Technology campus that works hand-in-hand with these industries. Bonus: You'll find chill community spaces, eateries, and shops nestled within Green Mark Platinum buildings.

Friday (June 5) marks World Environment Day, so this is a great time to ditch your car and explore our neighbourhoods on foot. Besides the makan, Springleaf is best known for its crispy prata, but it has its own MRT station with ample parking for bicycles next to the MRT. It's also home to the quiet and tranquil Springleaf Nature Park - paktor idea this weekend?

IYKYK: Before Gardens by the Bay and Marina Barrage were built, this car-lite area at Marina South used to have all-you-can-eat steamboat restaurants, a bowling alley, and 24-hour arcade. Soon, there will be residential homes, and a new MRT stop called Marina South that will open once the surrounding area has been developed





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