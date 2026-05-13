Singapore's Changing Role as a Small Nation Holding the Line in a Complex New World

The news explores Singapore's stance on the Strait of Hormuz conflict and its role as a small nation in a complex new world, examining rising oil prices, disrupted supply chains, and the existential challenge posed by the Middle East crisis.

Singapore 's 'red line' on Strait of Hormuz is about survival and sovereignty: Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim As the conflict in the Middle East drags on, Singapore along with the rest of the world, is feeling the strain: rising oil prices, disrupted supply chains and deepening uncertainty.

Singapore has long prided itself on being principled, following the rules of the global order. But in a changing new world, how long can a small nation hold that line? Steven Chia and Tiffany Ang speak with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim on why this issue poses an existential challenge for a maritime nation like Singapore and what’s being done to keep our waters open and running smoothly.

Relationships are being redefined with AI chatbots on the rise. These digital companions are always available, always agreeable - but at what cost? And with the younger generation growing up as AI natives, how will this affect their ability to communicate and form relationships with another human?

Steven Chia and Tiffany Ang sit down with Associate Professor Swapna Verma from the Institute of Mental Health and Associate Professor Jennifer Ang from the Singapore University of Social Sciences to unpack the pros and cons of forming close connections with our AI companions. If you or someone you know is struggling and needs support, please consider reaching out to one of the helplines below. Youthline: +65 6436 6612 (call), 8533 9460 (text) and over email at hello youthline.sg (helloyouthlinesg).

Youthline provides free mental health support to youth via phone, email or a live chat service. It runs from 9am to midnight daily. Calls outside of operating hours are redirected to Samaritans of Singapore or the Singapore Civil Defence Force for emergency medical services. Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (call), 9151 1767 (WhatsApp text) and over email at pat sos.org.sg (patsosorgsg).

Samaritans of Singapore provides round-the-clock confidential emotional support for individuals in crisis, thinking about or affected by suicide. The call and text-based services are operational 24 hours a day, every day of the week. National Mindline: 1771 (call), 6669 1771 (WhatsApp) and through online webchat on the http://mindline.sg/fsmh website. This is a round-the-clock confidential national-level helpline.

Beyond immediate counselling, those who require more support can be directed to the appropriate care and resources





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Middle East Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Global Order Principles Work-Life Balance Care And Resources

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Male lorry driver and motorcyclist in assistance role after Ayer Rajah Expressway accidentA 53-year-old male lorry driver and 47-year-old male motorcyclist are assisting with police investigations regarding an accident involving three lorries and a motorcycle along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). Six people were taken to hospital and at least three lorries were involved in the accident.

Read more »

Cargo Ship, Dali, Crashed into Baltimore Bridge, Killing Six, Accusing Singapore-Based FirmThe Dali, a cargo ship, crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 24, 2024, killing six construction workers who had been filling potholes.

Read more »

Singapore's criminal justice policies in line with international law, calibrated to national contextSeveral UN members called on Singapore to abolish capital punishment. Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam at Singapore's 4th UPR. Singapore's criminal justice policies are in accordance with international law, grounded in evidence, and calibrated to its national context to protect citizens.

Read more »

PM Wong: Strengthening Rule of Law Key to Singapore's FutureThe rule of law is crucial for maintaining trust and stability in Singapore, but it must adapt to meet the challenges of the future. PM Lawrence Wong highlighted the fragile nature of harmony in a diverse society and the importance of stability and progress in maintaining Singapore.

Read more »