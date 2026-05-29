The Circle Line will display its direction as 'clockwise' or 'anti-clockwise' when the full loop opens in July, rather than by terminal station. The updated wayfinding signs will appear at Promenade, Esplanade, Buona Vista and Paya Lebar stations from May 29. Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will open for a public preview on Jul 4, with passenger service starting Jul 12.

Singapore 's Circle Line to display direction as 'clockwise' or 'anti-clockwise' when full loop opens in July. To help commuters get used to the new system, updated wayfinding signs will appear at Promenade, Esplanade, Buona Vista and Paya Lebar stations from May 29.

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will open for a public preview on Jul 4, with passenger service starting Jul 12. The updated displays will indicate the direction of trains on the full loop, with platform displays showing either 'clockwise loop' or 'anti-clockwise loop'. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it had consulted commuters and station staff to understand the challenges they faced navigating the CCL, and conducted a public survey in March 2025 that drew over 3,000 responses.

Respondents preferred 'clockwise' and 'anti-clockwise' over alternative labels such as 'inner loop' and 'outer loop'. LTA said the feedback was used to refine the wayfinding strategy. The CCL will also retain a 'spur' - a branch that deviates from the main loop - with Esplanade, Bras Basah and Dhoby Ghaut stations. Trains on the spur will not complete the full circle and will carry an additional label, such as 'clockwise - ends at Dhoby Ghaut', to indicate where they terminate.

The completion of the CCL introduces unique operating features that require tailored wayfinding solutions to help commuters navigate the full loop more easily, said LTA. The LTA has said that the public preview of the new stations will allow commuters to get familiar with the new system before it officially opens on Jul 12





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Singapore Circle Line Wayfinding Signs Clockwise Anti-Clockwise Public Preview Land Transport Authority

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