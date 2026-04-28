Singapore's Corruption Cases Decline in 2025 as Conviction Rate Rises, CPIB Reports

Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) reported a decrease in corruption cases in 2025, with 68 new cases registered for investigation, down from 75 in 2024. The conviction rate rose to 91 percent, including withdrawal cases. The majority of cases involved the private sector, with industries like construction and manufacturing identified as particularly vulnerable. Public perception surveys showed that 98 percent of respondents rated Singapore's corruption situation positively, citing political will and effective laws as key factors. Internationally, Singapore maintained its ranking as the third least corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Singapore 's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau ( CPIB ) reported a decline in corruption cases in 2025, with 68 new cases registered for investigation, seven fewer than the previous year.

The agency also received 160 corruption-related reports, down from 177 in 2024. Despite the reduction in cases, CPIB's investigative efforts led to a higher percentage of reports being registered for investigation. Of the 160 reports, 56 were anonymous, and 16 of the 68 cases were also anonymous. CPIB emphasized that it treats all reports seriously, regardless of whether the complainant is identified.

The majority of cases involved the private sector, with only one case linked to the public sector. Last year, 90 individuals were prosecuted, including 84 from the private sector and six public sector employees from agencies such as the National Environment Agency, the Singapore Armed Forces, and educational institutions like St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School and St Joseph's Institution. CPIB highlighted that industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, and storage remain particularly vulnerable to corruption.

The conviction rate stood at 91 percent, including withdrawal cases, which CPIB now reports to provide a more accurate reflection of its success. The bureau also conducts an annual public perception survey, with the 2025 results showing that 98 percent of respondents rated Singapore's corruption situation as good, very good, or excellent. Key factors contributing to the low corruption rate were identified as political will, a zero-tolerance culture, and effective anti-corruption laws.

Internationally, Singapore was ranked third in Transparency International's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, with a score of 84 out of 100, maintaining its position from the previous year. The Political and Economic Risk Consultancy also ranked Singapore as the best among 16 economies in Asia, the US, and Australia.

Additionally, the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2025 placed Singapore second out of 143 countries for the absence of corruption in government. CPIB underscored the importance of a collective approach to corruption prevention and reiterated its commitment to maintaining Singapore's status as one of the least corrupt countries in the world. While the situation remains under control, the bureau warned that vigilance is crucial to prevent corruption from taking root





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