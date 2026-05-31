Singapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks at Shangri-La Dialogue

Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing spoke at a plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue, focusing on how security partnerships are adapting in an increasingly fragmented global landscape.

Singapore 's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing spoke at a plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue , focusing on how security partnerships are adapting in an increasingly fragmented global landscape .

The session brought together senior defence leaders, including representatives from the Philippines and NATO. In an increasingly interconnected world, disruptions in regions such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East can have far-reaching consequences, affecting global supply and production chains well beyond those regions. Citing developments in the Strait of Hormuz, he said they reminded everyone why maritime rights matter.

Should the right of transit passage be eroded, all countries that depend on maritime connectivity would be worse off, he added. The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence and security forum, concludes on Sunday after three days of speeches and discussions featuring senior officials from the United States, China and other key regional powers.

The sixth plenary session highlighted the need for cooperation in the face of emerging threats and challenges, with participants emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes addressing issues such as the South China Sea, where tensions between China and other claimant states have been escalating in recent years.

The Shangri-La Dialogue has become a key platform for defence leaders to engage in dialogue and build trust, with the aim of promoting peace and stability in the region. However, the increasing fragmentation of the global landscape has also raised concerns about the effectiveness of traditional security partnerships, with some arguing that new forms of cooperation are needed to address emerging threats.

The Shangri-La Dialogue has been a key forum for defence leaders to discuss these issues and explore new ways of cooperation, with the aim of promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region





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Shangri-La Dialogue Singapore Chan Chun Sing Security Partnerships Global Landscape

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