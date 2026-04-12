Singapore's DPM Gan Kim Yong to Visit US to Strengthen Economic Ties

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is visiting Texas and Washington DC to boost economic cooperation and celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations with the US, focusing on trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong is embarking on a visit to the United States, spanning Texas and Washington DC, from April 12th to April 17th. This significant trip aligns with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the US, a milestone that underscores the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship.

The primary objective of the visit is to further solidify and expand the existing strong economic partnership, fostering mutual benefits for both nations. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has released a statement emphasizing the importance of this trip in building upon the robust economic ties already in place. This visit highlights Singapore's commitment to strengthening its relationship with the US, particularly in the realm of trade and investment.\During his time in Austin, Texas, DPM Gan will engage with various key stakeholders. He is scheduled to meet with state leaders to explore opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation between Singapore and Texan businesses. These discussions are expected to focus on identifying specific areas for collaboration and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. Moreover, DPM Gan will be meeting with private sector representatives, signaling a commitment to private-public sector collaboration. A highlight of the Austin leg of the trip will be the official launch of Enterprise Singapore's new Austin Overseas Centre. This center will play a crucial role in supporting Singaporean companies seeking to expand their operations and presence in the US market. The establishment of this center demonstrates Singapore's dedication to assisting its businesses in their international growth endeavors and promoting economic prosperity for both countries. This initiative is aimed at bolstering Singaporean companies and making it easier for them to thrive in the US market.\On April 14th, DPM Gan will travel to Washington DC, where he has a packed schedule of meetings. He is slated to meet with cabinet secretaries and members of Congress, with the primary aim of reaffirming the solid trade and investment links between Singapore and the US. These meetings will serve as an opportunity to discuss potential areas for further cooperation and identify new avenues for collaboration. Additionally, DPM Gan will participate in a fireside chat at the Semafor World Economy conference, where he will provide insights on international and regional developments. In his capacity as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), he will also attend the plenary meeting of the International Monetary Fund's international monetary and financial committee, allowing him to engage with senior financial leaders and contribute to global financial discussions. The Singapore embassy in Washington has emphasized the nation's long-standing role as a reliable and steadfast strategic partner of the US, highlighting the substantial cooperation across multiple sectors. This partnership is firmly rooted in mutually beneficial collaborations across economic, defense, security, and people-to-people domains. The US and Singapore are major trade and investment partners, with bilateral trade in goods and services reaching US$317.1 billion (S$404 billion) in 2024. Furthermore, the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement ensures that Singapore levies no tariffs on US goods, and the US consistently enjoys a trade surplus with Singapore, encompassing a goods trade surplus of US$3.6 billion and a services trade surplus of US$29.6 billion in 2025. This underscores the mutually beneficial nature of their economic partnership





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DPM Gan Kim Yong to Visit US to Strengthen Economic TiesDeputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will visit Texas and Washington DC from April 12-17 to deepen economic cooperation and reaffirm trade and investment ties between Singapore and the United States. The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

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DPM Gan Kim Yong's US Visit to Bolster Singapore-US Economic TiesDeputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is visiting Texas and Washington D.C. to strengthen economic cooperation between Singapore and the United States, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

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