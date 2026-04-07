Singapore's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Amidst Global Disruptions and Middle East Conflict

Singapore's economic growth outlook is under pressure due to global trade and energy disruptions, compounded by the Middle East conflict. Economists are monitoring the situation and revising forecasts. Higher energy costs, supply chain issues, and inflation are key concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong cautioned that economic activity is poised to decelerate amidst global trade and energy disruptions , a concern amplified by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Although many private-sector economists monitoring the Singaporean economy are currently maintaining their growth forecasts, they acknowledge the risks and are closely evaluating the situation.

Some economists have already adjusted their projections downward, citing the potential for a more prolonged impact from the Middle East conflict than initially anticipated. Others are taking a wait-and-see approach, citing the need for more data, especially the advance Q1 GDP estimates, to assess the magnitude of any necessary forecast changes. The Ministry of Trade and Industry is expected to update its GDP forecast in May, reflecting the evolving economic landscape. The conflict's implications are multifaceted, with sectors heavily reliant on energy and international trade expected to bear the brunt of the impact. Manufacturing, particularly those dependent on natural gas, crude oil, and its derivatives, faces significant headwinds due to rising costs and supply chain disruptions. Energy-intensive industries, along with air and sea transport, and tourism, are also vulnerable to increased expenses. The ripple effects extend to consumer spending, as businesses grapple with higher operational costs, and these eventually get passed on. Inflationary pressures are mounting, driven by escalating energy prices, potentially leading to price increases across various sectors. The absence of fuel subsidies in Singapore exacerbates the situation, as the surge in global oil prices translates directly into higher pump prices, electricity tariffs, and logistics expenses. The potential for supply disruptions further complicates the outlook, highlighting the broad-based impact of the ongoing conflict and its implications for Singapore's economic trajectory. \Several economists have already started to revise their growth forecasts, anticipating a more lasting impact from the Middle East conflict, echoing warnings from the Deputy Prime Minister. Oxford Economics has lowered its forecast for Singapore's growth, and The Economist Intelligence Unit has also downgraded its projections, citing higher energy costs and increased uncertainty. Analysts point to the compression of manufacturing activity and consumer spending in key export markets. Companies are expected to be cautious, potentially deferring capital expenditure due to the prevailing uncertainty. However, not all economists are ready to make significant changes to their forecasts, with some maintaining their outlook for the year. There is a general consensus on the potential impact on various sectors. The petrochemical cluster is already under pressure, and electronics manufacturing faces downside risks from supply chain disruptions. The electronics manufacturing cluster, despite being supported by global artificial intelligence, faces challenges from tight supplies. Marine shipping and land transport are among the industries under strain. Economists at Standard Chartered Bank and Maybank Securities also concur on broader impact across multiple sectors. Inflationary pressures are rising. Several institutions have revised their inflation forecasts upward, influenced by soaring global oil prices and their direct impact on Singapore's energy costs. These revisions highlight the inflationary concerns and the potential for a broader economic slowdown. The current situation demands close monitoring of global developments and ongoing assessment of the potential economic consequences. The situation could become more severe, potentially dragging Singapore’s GDP growth down to 1.0 to 1.5 per cent under a more adverse scenario if the hostilities persist





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