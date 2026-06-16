Singapore's Educational System Under Scrutiny Amid Record-Low Fertility Rate

Workers' Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim has highlighted the need to reform Singapore's educational system to address the country's record-low fertility rate. He suggested introducing an optional 10-year through-train program to allow children to bypass the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and have their first major examination at Secondary 4.

Singapore 's educational system has been under scrutiny due to the city-state's record-low fertility rate . Workers' Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Jamus Lim tackled this issue in a social media post, citing concerns from working parents with school-age children.

They shared their worries about family life, including the stresses of raising children and the immense costs of raising each one. MP Lim suggested that lowering the pressure on parents to push their kids through the educational system could be a way to boost Singapore's birth rate. He also proposed introducing an optional 10-year through-train program to allow children to bypass the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and have their first major examination at Secondary 4.

This would give parents the option to allow their children to learn at their own pace and not be burdened by the high-stakes PSLE. The Workers' Party has been actively engaging with families and tackling issues relevant to them, including education and family life





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Singapore Educational System Fertility Rate Workers' Party Jamus Lim 10-Year Through-Train Program PSLE

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