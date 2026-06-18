Singapore's ERP 2.0: Satellite-Based Charging System Enters Real-World Testing Phase

Singapore begins testing its new ERP 2.0 system, which replaces physical gantries with satellite-based location charging. The pilot evaluates visual indicators like blue road markings and in-vehicle alerts, while addressing driver concerns about accuracy and transition timing.

Singapore is ushering in a transformative era for its road pricing infrastructure as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) commences real-world testing of the upcoming ERP 2.0 system.

Set to fully replace the iconic gantry-based Electronic Road Pricing mechanism from January 1, 2027, this satellite-driven, location-based charging model represents the most significant overhaul to Singapore's traffic management scheme since the original ERP's launch in 1998. The pilot program is designed to validate core functionalities, assess motorist experience, and iron out practical challenges ahead of the nationwide rollout. Central to the testing is the effectiveness of new visual cues meant to replace the towering gantries.

Instead of large overhead structures, drivers will rely on blue road markings and supplementary roadside signs to identify impending charging zones. Early observations from test sites, such as a 25-metre stretch on the Central Expressway (CTE), indicate that the painted blue sections offer high visibility and clarity.

However, some roadside signs were found to blend into existing highway signage or become partially obscured, presenting a clear challenge for the LTA. The absence of the unmistakable gantry spanning the roadway means the system must provide unmistakable and timely warnings to ensure drivers can recognize and react to charging zones safely and predictably. A cornerstone feature under evaluation is the advanced on-board unit (OBU) alert notification system.

This system aims to give drivers sufficient advance warning to decide whether to continue into a charged zone or seek an alternative route. The test revealed that on smaller roads, like Clementi Avenue 2, the alert provided ample time for safe diversion. The situation was less ideal on expressways; for instance, on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), the alert appeared only about 200 metres before the final exit.

While a lane change was manageable in free-flowing traffic, this limited reaction window could pose safety risks during peak-hour congestion when manoeuvring space is severely constrained. This highlights a critical area for potential refinement to ensure the system enhances, rather than compromises, road safety. Accuracy and precision are paramount to address common motorist anxieties about erroneous charges.

The pilot test delivered reassuring results: a vehicle deliberately passed adjacent to an ERP zone multiple times without entering the designated geofence and was not charged a single time. This demonstrates the satellite-based system's ability to distinguish accurately between vehicles inside and outside the charging area, a vital selling point for building public trust.

Furthermore, the system's capabilities extend beyond road pricing. It will also streamline checkpoint tolls at Woodlands and Tuas, making them fully contactless, and can automatically detect and end parking sessions upon vehicle departure, eliminating manual app interactions. The adoption of ERP 2.0 technology is already widespread. As of May 31, over 960,000 vehicles-representing 96% of Singapore's vehicle population-have installed the new OBU.

This exceptionally high uptake underscores motorist readiness for the transition. The real-world test, however, extends beyond technical functionality to behavioural adaptation. The ultimate success will depend on how seamlessly drivers acclimate to a road network stripped of the physical gantries that have defined Singapore's expressways for nearly three decades. The current pilot confirms the underlying technology functions as intended.

The remaining imperative is to perfect the human-machine interface: ensuring charging zones are unmistakably marked and drivers receive sufficiently early warnings to make safe, informed decisions amidst the flow of traffic





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ERP 2.0 Singapore Satellite-Based Charging Land Transport Authority Road Pricing On-Board Unit OBU Blue Markings Electronic Road Pricing Traffic Management Gantries Pilot Test

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