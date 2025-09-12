Singapore's First F-35 Fighter Jet on Track for 2026 Delivery

Singapore's Defence Minister, Chan Chun Sing, visited Lockheed Martin's production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where he confirmed the first of 20 F-35 fighter jets for Singapore remains on schedule for delivery by the end of 2026. This acquisition is part of a strategic plan to modernize the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced on Friday (Sept 12) that the first of Singapore 's 20 F-35 fighter aircraft remains on track to be delivered by the end of 2026. Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing made the statement during a visit to Lockheed Martin 's production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where Singapore 's F-35 s are being built. Chan emphasized that this delivery milestone signifies the beginning of a long journey.

'This is not just a milestone, but one step in a long journey that we will take together with Lockheed Martin, our partners in the US Government, the US Air Force, and the community in Ebbing - because every one of us needs to come together in order for this capability to be realised,' said Chan, expressing his gratitude to those who made this achievement possible. Accompanied by Chief of Air Force Major-General Kelvin Fan, Chan received a comprehensive briefing on the F-35 program, its capabilities, and the production process.The acquisition of the F-35s is a key component of Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) long-term strategy to modernize the Republic of Singapore Air Force's fighter fleet. The future fleet will consist of a diverse mix of F-35As, F-35Bs, and F-15SGs, designed to meet Singapore's operational requirements and ensure a robust and capable air force to protect its airspace. As part of his trip, Chan will also visit SAF personnel stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho





