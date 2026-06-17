Singapore's First Inclusive Justice Law Centre Brings Legal Help Directly to Disabled Communities

Singapore's new Inclusive Justice Law Centre, run by Pro Bono SG, integrates legal services with social and psychological support within community settings to assist people with disabilities, including those with invisible conditions, in navigating the justice system.

Singapore has launched its first Inclusive Justice Law Centre to improve legal access for people with disabilities. Operated by Pro Bono SG, the charity arm of the Law Society of Singapore , the centre brings legal services directly into the community through partnerships with social service agencies.

This approach integrates lawyers with social workers, psychologists, and other disability-sector professionals to address both legal and non-legal needs. The centre aims to reach individuals with invisible disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder, who often face communication barriers and mistrust within the traditional legal system. Chairman Dinesh Dhillon emphasizes that access to justice must be substantive, not just formal, requiring tailored support and extra patience from legal professionals.

The model involves rotating legal specialists across multiple community sites, starting with discussions with around 20 organizations like MINDS. The initiative also calls for public education to foster empathy toward invisible disabilities, while balancing accountability and appropriate sentencing that considers a person's condition. Ultimately, the centre reflects Singapore's aspiration toward a more inclusive society where justice accounts for diverse circumstances and promotes healing over punishment





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Inclusive Justice Disability Rights Legal Aid Singapore Pro Bono SG Invisible Disabilities Mental Health Community Legal Services

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