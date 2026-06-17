Singapore's First Wheelchair-Accessible Slide Opens at Sun Plaza Park

The Magical Bridge Playground at Sun Plaza Park in Singapore offers inclusive features such as wheelchair-accessible equipment, barrier-free routes, and amenities for people with autism.

The Magical Bridge Playground at Sun Plaza Park in Singapore offers inclusive features such as wheelchair-accessible equipment, barrier-free routes , and amenities for people with autism .

The playground features a slide designed for wheelchair users, with a landing platform at the bottom where they can wait for their caregivers to attend to them. The playground also includes quiet corners, 'hideaway huts', and a sensory garden with raised planters filled with herbs and plants that are safe to touch.

The Magical Bridge Playground is part of a larger effort by NParks to create inclusive spaces across Singapore's parks and nature areas, with the goal of making every visitor, regardless of age or ability, able to enjoy the benefits of nature and play. The playground was funded by a US$3 million donation from the Magical Bridge Foundation and was designed in collaboration with various stakeholders in the Tampines neighbourhood, including SPD Singapore, Metta School, Thye Hua Kwan EIPIC Centre, and MY World.

The playground is organized into four zones: the Slide and Tot Zone, Swing Zone, Spin Zone, and Sensory Garden, with an amphitheatre for people to gather and shared activities and programmes to be organized for the community. The Magical Bridge Foundation has 14 inclusive playgrounds around the world, with the Sun Plaza Park playground being its first collaboration with NParks and its second project in Singapore.

The foundation's goal is to create innovative and inclusive playground designs that cater to the needs of people of all abilities, and the Magical Bridge Playground at Sun Plaza Park is a step in that direction. The playground is also designed to be accessible to people with low vision, with contrasting colours used for the playground equipment and surfaces.

Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Minister of State for National Development, said at the opening of the playground that play is an integral part of how children grow, and that everyone deserves the chance to play freely, to build confidence, to make friends, and to understand the world around them. An inclusive playground like the Magical Bridge Playground creates the opportunity for that - not only for children with special needs, but for people of all ages and abilities to move, to connect, and to belong and play together





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Magical Bridge Playground Sun Plaza Park Singapore Wheelchair-Accessible Slide Inclusive Playground Barrier-Free Routes Amenities For People With Autism

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