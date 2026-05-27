Singapore's Food Manufacturing Evolves: From Production Hub to Innovation Centre

Recent relocations of large-scale production by homegrown food brands like Yeo's and Tiger Beer reflect Singapore's shift towards higher-valued activities such as product development and food safety, experts say.

Recent decisions by homegrown food manufacturers like Yeo Hiap Seng and Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore to shift large-scale production to Malaysia and Vietnam have sparked discussions about Singapore 's role in the food industry.

However, experts argue these moves are not a sign of decline but rather an evolution towards higher-value activities. According to industry observers, Singapore is transitioning from being a mere production base to a hub for innovation, product development, and strategic management. This shift is driven by rising costs of labour, land, and energy, which make large-scale manufacturing less viable in the city-state. Instead, companies are adopting hybrid models where bulk production is regionalised while high-value functions remain anchored in Singapore.

For instance, Yeo's will consolidate its can manufacturing in Malaysia but retain its research and development capabilities in Singapore. Similarly, APBS will produce beer in regional breweries but continue to manage brand strategy and quality control from Singapore. This trend reflects a broader transformation where Singapore focuses on activities that require advanced skills, such as process engineering, food safety systems, and market validation.

Ms Chong Ri Jia, CEO of FoodPlant, noted that agility and innovation capability are becoming as important as manufacturing scale. She emphasised that companies producing innovative, premium products are better positioned to sustain operations in Singapore. The ecosystem here, including research institutions and technical expertise, supports pilot-scale production and small-batch manufacturing before regional expansion.

However, there is a risk that if too much production leaves, the "Made in Singapore" brand could weaken. Mr Saktiandi Supaat, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance, Trade and Industry, acknowledged this concern and stressed the need to monitor the situation carefully. He pointed out that over-reliance on overseas production might dilute the identity associated with Singapore-made goods.

Nevertheless, the experts believe that Singapore's strengths in its stable environment, strong regulatory systems, and connectivity to global markets can sustain its role as a regional food innovation and management hub. Mr Goh Jing Rong, assistant professor of economics at Singapore Management University, said Singapore should focus on retaining activities where trust, quality, and innovation are core.

The shift away from large-scale manufacturing is part of a natural economic progression, similar to how Singapore moved from labor-intensive industries to high-tech sectors in the past. The country can strengthen its capabilities in food research and development, advanced manufacturing, and regional management.

For example, Fraser and Neave has continued to develop new products in Singapore, such as Magnolia High Protein Milk, created with the Singapore Sports Institute. This demonstrates that high-value functions like product innovation are thriving.

In conclusion, the relocation of production lines is not a loss but a strategic reconfiguration. By anchoring the higher-value parts of the food value chain, Singapore can maintain its competitive edge and serve as a gateway for companies to access regional and global markets. The key is to identify strategically important capabilities and invest in them continuously. As the food industry evolves, Singapore's role as a center for innovation, quality assurance, and regional management will become increasingly prominent.

This transformation aligns with the nation's broader economic strategy of focusing on knowledge-intensive activities. The challenge will be to balance the benefits of regional integration with the need to preserve the unique identity of Singapore-made products. If managed well, the country can continue to play a crucial role in the global food supply chain, not just as a producer but as a leader in food innovation and standards





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Food Manufacturing Yeo's Tiger Beer Innovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Covid-19 Spike in Singapore Urges Thai Public Not to PanicSingapore reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases during the week of May 10 to 16, but Thai health officials have been advised not to panic over the concern, as the NB.1.8.1 variant has already been circulating in Thailand and is now the country's dominant strain.

Read more »

Kurun Tokyo Launches First Overseas Store in Singapore, Showcasing Handcrafted Ballet FlatsJapanese footwear specialist Kurun Tokyo opens its inaugural overseas boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Singapore, unveiling a collection of meticulously crafted ballet flats that blend elegance with sneaker‑like comfort. The launch highlights the brand’s dedication to artisanal techniques, sustainable materials, and a singular focus on perfecting the ballet flat category.

Read more »

Foster parents in Singapore face challenges accessing foster children's medical informationFoster parents in Singapore are facing challenges in accessing their foster children's medical information and booking appointments online due to a change in the system. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has acknowledged the issue and is working to provide foster parents with access to foster children's education and healthcare information through HealthHub and Parents Gateway.

Read more »

Singapore's Morning Showering Conundrum: A Debate About Hygiene and EtiquetteA Singaporean woman's online rant about poor hygiene on public transport has sparked a heated debate about the importance of showering in the morning and basic hygiene habits.

Read more »