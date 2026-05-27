Singapore's Foreign Minister Engages North Korea and China in Diplomatic Tour Focused on Dialogue and Regional Stability

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited North Korea and China in May 2025, marking his first trip to Pyongyang since 2018. The visit focused on reaffirming 50 years of diplomatic ties with the DPRK, discussing regional security, and encouraging North Korea's constructive engagement, including participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum. In China, talks centered on strengthening future-oriented partnership in green and digital economies and supply chains, while addressing broader international issues like the Middle East conflict and the One China policy.

Singapore 's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan , undertook a significant diplomatic tour spanning China, North Korea , and South Korea, with a particular focus on reinforcing long-standing ties and advocating for regional dialogue.

His visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from May 26 to 27, 2025, marked his first trip to Pyongyang since 2018, highlighting a period of renewed engagement amidst complex geopolitical landscapes. The visit commenced with a meeting between Dr. Balakrishnan and Jo Yong-won, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK.

In reflections shared via social media, Dr. Balakrishnan recalled the historic 2018 US-DPRK summit in Singapore, hosted by President of the State Affairs Kim Jong-un, emphasizing the enduring importance of diplomatic channels and peaceful dialogue, even when facing considerable challenges. This historical reference served as a cornerstone for discussions on contemporary security issues. The substantive talks continued with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on May 26.

The two ministers engaged in what was described as a candid and wide-ranging exchange of views on regional security and international developments. Dr. Balakrishnan articulated Singapore's hope that both nations would continue to support peace and stability given the challenging developments in the region. A key element of his diplomatic message was encouragement for the DPRK to engage constructively with the broader region and to keep channels of communication open.

Specifically, he invited Minister Choe to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), reiterating that North Korea remains an important member of this multilateral platform, especially at a time when dialogue and diplomacy are critically needed. This invitation underscores Singapore's role as a proponent of inclusive regional forums. Later, Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui hosted a welcome banquet for Dr. Balakrishnan.

During these formal interactions, both ministers reaffirmed the longstanding cordial and friendly relations between Singapore and the DPRK, celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025. Dr. Balakrishnan characterized these ties as friendly, built on mutual respect, and sustained through decades of continued engagement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Singapore consolidated these points in an official statement, noting that the Ministers encouraged the DPRK to maintain constructive engagement with the region.

The visit to Pyongyang was part of a broader working visit that also included China. In Beijing, Dr. Balakrishnan met with Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. Their discussions affirmed cooperation under their All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership, agreeing on the importance of regular high-level exchanges. They explored strengthening bilateral cooperation in emerging areas such as the green and digital economies and enhancing supply chain resilience.

The conversation also covered other matters of mutual interest, including China's relations with ASEAN, the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Middle East, the importance of upholding international law in the Strait of Hormuz, and cross-straits issues. Dr. Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's consistent support for the One China policy during these talks. This multifaceted tour illustrates Singapore's active, balanced, and principles-based diplomacy, engaging with major powers and regional states alike to promote stability, dialogue, and practical cooperation





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Singapore North Korea DPRK Vivian Balakrishnan Choe Son-Hui ASEAN Regional Forum Diplomacy Regional Security Singapore-China Relations 50Th Anniversary Diplomatic Ties

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