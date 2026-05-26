Singapore's Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea, China, and South Korea

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is set to visit North Korea, China, and South Korea from May 24 to 28, at the invitation of his counterparts from the three countries.

Singapore 's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is set to visit North Korea , China , and South Korea from May 24 to 28, at the invitation of his counterparts from the three countries.

This rare visit comes as the minister is making a busy month, flying in and out of the country on official business. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that Minister Balakrishnan's visits are part of Singapore's ongoing efforts to engage external partners amidst global challenges. During his visits, Minister Balakrishnan will meet his counterparts in the three countries to reaffirm bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and international developments.

His last visit to North Korea was in 2018, just before the summit between United States President Donald Trump and the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. From Singapore's perspective, diplomacy with North Korea could be more important than with South Korea, as it may serve as a mediator for potential US-North Korea dialogue. Dr Balakrishnan will spend three days in Beijing before proceeding to Pyongyang.

On Thursday (May 28), he is scheduled to be in Seoul for a meeting with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. In November, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited South Korea to mark 50th years of diplomatic relations. This was followed by President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to Singapore in early March.

Foreign Minister Balakrishnan's visit to Korea is the first official visit by a Singaporean Foreign Minister in nearly 20 years since Foreign Minister George Yeo's official visit in 2007, and the first bilateral visit since Minister Balakrishnan took office in 2015; it is expected to be a good opportunity to further strengthen Korea-Singapore relations. Measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international affairs, including the recent situation in the Middle East, are scheduled to be discussed





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