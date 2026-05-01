Singapore's Foreign Minister to Visit UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar from May 2nd to May 5th to reaffirm Singapore’s solidarity with its Gulf partners, discuss regional security, and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Singapore an Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is embarking on a significant diplomatic tour of the Middle East from May 2nd to May 5th, visiting the United Arab Emirates, Oman , Saudi Arabia , and Qatar .

This visit underscores Singapore’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with key partners in the Gulf region and addressing pressing regional concerns. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced the trip on Friday, May 1st, highlighting the importance of reaffirming solidarity and fostering cooperation in a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

A central objective of Dr. Balakrishnan’s visit is to express Singapore’s gratitude for the assistance provided by these nations in safeguarding the welfare of Singaporean citizens residing in the Middle East. The MFA statement emphasized the minister’s intention to engage in discussions with counterparts and other Gulf leaders regarding the critical need for de-escalation in the region. He will advocate for a lasting political resolution to ongoing conflicts and the unwavering adherence to international law.

A particularly crucial aspect of these discussions will focus on ensuring the continued safety and unimpeded passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global trade and energy security. Dr. Balakrishnan has previously articulated Singapore’s firm stance on freedom of navigation, asserting that it is a fundamental right, not a concession, for all maritime and air traffic.

The government has been diligently monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, with the Maritime and Port Authority maintaining close communication with owners and operators of Singapore-registered ships operating in the area. This proactive approach demonstrates Singapore’s commitment to protecting its economic interests and ensuring the smooth flow of trade. Beyond addressing immediate security concerns, Dr. Balakrishnan’s itinerary includes a focus on bolstering bilateral cooperation with each of the four nations.

The MFA detailed that discussions will center on enhancing collaboration in several key areas, including energy security, building more resilient supply chains, and strengthening trade and investment ties. These efforts reflect Singapore’s broader strategy of diversifying its partnerships and securing its economic future in a rapidly changing global landscape. The Middle East remains a strategically important region for Singapore, serving as a significant source of energy and a crucial link in global trade routes.

The visit comes at a time when the region is facing considerable instability, particularly with the ongoing conflict and the continued control of the Strait of Hormuz. Dr. Balakrishnan’s presence signals Singapore’s dedication to playing a constructive role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East. The trip is not merely a symbolic gesture of support but a concrete demonstration of Singapore’s commitment to working with its Gulf partners to address shared challenges and advance mutual interests.

The MFA anticipates that the discussions will yield tangible outcomes that will further strengthen the bonds between Singapore and these vital regional players. The visit is expected to contribute to a more stable and secure environment in the Middle East, benefiting not only Singapore but also the wider international community





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Middle East Vivian Balakrishnan UAE Oman Saudi Arabia Qatar Diplomacy Strait Of Hormuz Energy Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Urges ASEAN to Avoid Russian Oil Amid Global Energy CrisisKaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, called on ASEAN nations to refrain from purchasing Russian oil to prevent Russia from funding its war in Ukraine. The appeal comes amid a global energy crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. While ASEAN countries seek alternative energy sources, Kallas emphasized that buying Russian oil would prolong the war and exacerbate the crisis. The EU recently imposed new sanctions on Russian oil trade to curb Moscow's war funding.

Read more »

UAE oil break exposes deepening Saudi rift as Gulf power shiftsDUBAI —The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) decision to quit OPEC and OPEC+ has brought years of tensions with Saudi Arabia out into the open, marking a strategic break with Saudi-led oil governance in a rebalancing of power shaped by the Iran war.

Read more »

Singapore to Streamline Hiring of Foreign Construction Workers by Removing Overseas Skills TestingFrom January 2027, Singapore will no longer require mandatory skills testing for new foreign construction workers from China and Thailand in their home countries, reducing hiring timelines from four months to one month. The change aims to boost productivity and flexibility in the built environment sector, with full implementation across all source countries by 2028.

Read more »

Indonesia train crash: Minister apologises after suggestion to move women-only rail carriages sparks backlashIndonesia’s Minister for Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Arifah Choiri Fauzi had suggested placing women-only carriages in the middle of trains, “so men would be at the ends”, following the fatal train crash that killed 16 women near Jakarta.

Read more »

Malaysia PM Faces Criticism Over Raid on Journalist Investigating Foreign Worker SystemPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government is under fire after police raided the home of Malaysiakini journalist B Nantha Kumar, linked to a report on the proposed Turap foreign worker recruitment system. Concerns are growing about media freedom and transparency surrounding the multi-billion dollar initiative.

Read more »

Foreign student enrollment in China rebounds post-pandemicChina is seeing a recovery in international student enrollment, particularly from Asia and Africa, driven by affordability, scholarships, and changing global education trends. Students like Nazrin Allahverdiyeva from Azerbaijan, Precious Oulwafunmilayo Ajayi from Nigeria, and Jojo Hwang from South Korea are benefiting from China's prestigious universities, despite initial language challenges.

Read more »