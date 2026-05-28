Singapore's Foreign Minister visits North Korea, reaffirms diplomatic ties and cooperation

Singapore's Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, visited North Korea from May 26 to 27, marking his first visit to Pyongyang since 2018. During his visit, he met with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son-hui, and reaffirmed the longstanding cordial and friendly relations between Singapore and the DPRK.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is visiting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from May 26 to 27, marking his first visit to Pyongyang since 2018.

Dr Balakrishnan posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday (May 27), sharing that he called on Jo Yong-won, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK. He recalled President of the State Affairs Kim Jong-un's historic visit to Singapore for the first US-DPRK Summit in 2018, which underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and engagement, even amidst difficult circumstances. Dr Balakrishnan also met with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui on May 26.

He expressed his hope that their countries would continue to support peace and stability amid the challenging developments in the region. Dr Balakrishnan stated that he encouraged Choe to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum, and reiterated that North Korea remains an important member of the ARF, especially at a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shared in a statement that Choe had hosted a welcome banquet for Dr Balakrishnan.

The Ministers reaffirmed the longstanding cordial and friendly relations between Singapore and the DPRK. Both sides marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025. Dr Balakrishnan encouraged the DPRK to engage constructively with the region and keep channels open for dialogue. The MFA added that Dr Balakrishnan and Choe Son-hui agreed on the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges and strengthening bilateral cooperation in emerging areas, including the green and digital economies and supply chain resilience.

They also discussed other matters such as China's continuing relations with ASEAN, the need for a ceasefire in the Middle East and to uphold international law in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as cross-straits relationships including Singapore's support of the One China policy. Dr Balakrishnan also met Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee





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