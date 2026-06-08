Singapore's Grand Prix Adds F1 Sprint and Barge Stage for 2026

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has announced several new additions for its 2026 edition, including an F1 Sprint and a new Barge Stage. The event will take place from October 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and will feature a range of new features and performances.

Singapore's Grand Prix this year is adding an F1 Sprint , and a new Barge Stage . The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has always been more than a race weekend, and the 2026 edition, running Oct 9 to 11 at Marina Bay Street Circuit , is pushing that further.

This year brings something new to the track itself: Singapore's first-ever F1 Sprint, a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and up to eight points on offer. It slots in on Saturday afternoon, which means the weekend now has meaningful racing across all three days rather than two days of build-up followed by Sunday's main event.

F1's 2026 regulations represent the biggest overhaul in over a decade, with lighter, narrower machines and a new power system targeting a 50-50 split between petrol and electric. DRS is gone, replaced by active aero, an Overtake Mode that kicks in when you're within a second of the car ahead, and a Boost Button drivers can deploy at will.

Whether that translates to more passing at a circuit notorious for its narrow, barrier-lined streets remains to be seen, but it gives the weekend an extra layer of novelty. Off-track, Zone 1 gets a notable upgrade with a new Barge Stage, a 2,891sqm waterfront setup with terraced seating under the coconut trees. The lineup there is heavy on DJ sets: Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Rev Run, ZHU, TOKiMONSTA and Flight Facilities are all confirmed.

Over at the Wharf Stage, Split Enz play Friday, Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday, with Sunday's act still to be announced. Ticket demand has reportedly been strong enough to sell out several categories, though additional inventory has since been released, including three-day passes for Pit Exit Grandstand and an expanded Chicane @ Turn 2. For the full lineup, schedule and ticketing details, visit singaporegp.sg.

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 takes place from Oct 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Singapore is hosting it for the first time in 2026, with the Sprint taking place on Saturday, Oct 10. Confirmed acts for Zone 1 include Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Rev Run, ZHU, TOKiMONSTA, and Flight Facilities. Split Enz and Goo Goo Dolls are scheduled for the Wharf Stage.

Padang Stage headliners are yet to be announced. Yes. While several categories have sold out, additional inventory has been released, including three-day passes for Pit Exit Grandstand and the expanded Chicane @ Turn 2. The 2026 season marks F1's biggest technical overhaul in over a decade.

Cars are lighter and narrower, with a new power unit targeting a 50-50 split between petrol and electric power





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