Singapore 2026 haze economic cost estimated at S$2.32 billion, exceeding 2015

Singapore's 2026 haze episode cost an estimated S$2.32 billion as at Oct 31, about 4 per cent above the inflation-adjusted 2015 cost, according to preliminary research by NTU and SUSS academics.

Singapore's 2026 haze episode has cost the economy an estimated S$2.32 billion as at October 31, according to a preliminary assessment by two university researchers.

The figure is about four per cent higher than the inflation-adjusted S$2.23 billion estimated for the 2015 crisis, even though 2026 had fewer hazy days and a lower average Pollutant Standards Index reading. The assessment was carried out by Nanyang Technological University's Euston Quah and Singapore University of Social Sciences' Eugene Or. It builds on a published, peer-reviewed cost framework created by Quah, NTU's Chia Wai Mun and SUSS' Tan Tsiat Siong in 2015.

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Factors driving higher economic and health costs

The researchers attributed the higher 2026 cost to population growth, rising incomes, increased visitor spending and a greater estimated health burden. Updated health data and assumptions also pushed the total higher. The health burden includes treatment bills as well as the value of reducing the risk of illness and premature death. It was higher in 2026 than in 2015, and tourism losses, both direct and additional business losses, were also larger.

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Tourism estimates took into account arrivals and spending data. Disruption also appeared in lost time due to illness, whether for work or non-work activities, though that component fell in 2026 because of the shorter haze duration. Spending on protection such as masks also declined from 2015 levels. Household growth was offset by the shorter haze episode.

The calculations also accounted for well-being, including people's willingness to pay for cleaner air. Measuring haze losses should guide action, Quah and Or said. They added that understanding who bears the cost can help Singapore target protection and plan adaptations. The data can also be used to pursue cost-sharing with Indonesia and other affected countries to prevent burning.

Promoting alternatives to prevent future haze

The researchers suggested promoting alternatives to burning, particularly in Indonesia, to cut the risk of future haze. While the law can help prevent fires by changing what businesses stand to lose, the professors suggested a complementary victim-pays approach. Under it, affected countries would help finance prevention by making alternatives to burning more affordable. If supporting fire-free practices costs less than the damage avoided, contributing can leave these countries better off, they said.

They acknowledged, however, that the proposal raises concerns about fairness. Public money should fund measurable reductions in fire risk, while companies responsible for fires should still be held accountable, they said. Each proposal still requires a thorough cost-benefit analysis. Measuring haze losses provides a starting point for decision-making, the researchers said.

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They cautioned against treating the estimate as justification for matching spending. A S$2.32 billion haze bill does not automatically justify a S$2.32 billion prevention budget, Quah and Or said. They suggested phased funding based on results.