Singapore's Health Minister Warns of Mental Health Issues Among Office Workers

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has warned of the mental health issues affecting office workers in the country. In a recent video posted on his social media accounts, he reminded everyone to watch out for the mental health of their co-workers, as well as their own. Commenters have suggested various ways to improve mental health, including a more forgiving and tolerant society, and bosses keeping jobs/work short and simple.

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently posted a video on his social media accounts reminding everyone to watch out for the mental health of their co-workers, as well as their own.

In the video, he is shown in an office, and he said that the people behind him are examples of the modern employee: the office worker who is always working in front of a computer. He described them as rather stressful, rather anxious, but added that they reply to every email with a smiley face or the words no worries.

Two people who had been behind Mr Ong came up, one asking if he was okay, and the other asking if he needed any help. He answered them with no worries, no worries, but then immediately switched to a friendly reminder: I am not okay is a valid status. Do watch out for your coworkers. In response to his video, commenters had a lot of suggestions as to what they believe would help improve their mental health.

One commenter suggested that society needed to be more forgiving, more tolerant, with fewer complaints, it would help to reduce all these hidden issues more effectively. It is the mindset of becoming more human that will be a good start in tackling these issues. Another commenter suggested that perhaps answering honestly could endanger one's job. There is a difference between what's ideal and realistic.

Not many companies would employ people who are not ok. Another commenter had some advice for bosses, including keeping jobs/work short and simple, don't stress your staff to attend many meetings a day. For small, small issues, sometimes meetings are called that drag on for hours, until it feels like workers are attending meeting after meeting. And then bosses expect them to reply to so many emails and finish up their normal routine work.

The harsh reality of working in SG is lots of OT, after-office-hours calls from bosses, and even during days when employees are on leave. It's not uncommon for employees to work more than 12 hours on a daily basis. Some companies are not giving out bonuses and increments, either, even though they had an excellent financial year. Companies are not replacing employees who have left; instead, the workload is being transferred to remaining employees





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