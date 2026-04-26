Singapore’s High Ministerial Salaries Under Scrutiny as Senior Minister Calls for Greater Effort to Maintain Governance Excellence

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s call for sustained effort to maintain Singapore’s governance excellence has reignited public debate on high ministerial salaries, with citizens questioning whether the pay packages are justified amid geopolitical challenges. The discussion highlights tensions over public trust and the role of leadership in navigating a volatile global landscape.

Singapore ’s high ministerial salaries have once again become a focal point of public debate, following remarks by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the annual Administrative Service dinner on April 21.

Speaking at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, SM Lee underscored the need for sustained effort to maintain Singapore’s exceptional governance and economic prosperity. He warned that the country’s virtuous cycle of effective policymaking and strong leadership is under increasing strain due to shifting global dynamics. The Senior Minister emphasized that both political leaders and civil servants must work harder to uphold Singapore’s standing, as the international landscape becomes more volatile and less cooperative.

He noted that the stable, rules-based global order that supported Singapore’s growth over the past six decades is unlikely to persist, with rising geopolitical tensions and reduced collaboration among major powers posing significant challenges. SM Lee stressed the importance of a high-quality public service, where officials are not merely executing decisions but actively shaping policies with clear views and considered advice.

He highlighted the need for a strong partnership between ministers and civil servants, built on mutual trust and shared conviction. The Senior Minister also cautioned against complacency, pointing to examples of once-admired governments that have lost public trust, leading to the rise of populist leaders. He urged Singapore to avoid a similar fate by continuing to deliver competent governance and maintaining public confidence.

While acknowledging the role of politics in enabling good policy, SM Lee emphasized that sound ideas alone are insufficient without public support. He called for administrative officers to act as generalists, balancing deep domain expertise with a broader understanding of national priorities. Policies, he said, must be regularly reviewed and updated to remain relevant in a changing world.

Looking ahead, SM Lee called for greater unity and adaptability among Singaporeans, emphasizing the need to harness the ideas and energy of the people to strengthen social cohesion and trust in national institutions. His remarks have reignited public debate on ministerial salaries, with many questioning whether the high pay packages are justified given the current geopolitical challenges.

Some netizens argued that high salaries should come with commensurate responsibility, while others criticized ministers for being out of touch with ordinary citizens’ concerns, particularly regarding jobs and the high cost of living. The discussion reflects broader tensions over governance and public trust in Singapore’s leadership





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Singapore Ministerial Salaries Governance Public Service Geopolitical Challenges

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