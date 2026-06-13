Singapore's High-Net-Worth Population Grows 3% in 2025 Amid Robust Economic Expansion

A new Capgemini report reveals Singapore's HNWI population rose to 141,000 in 2025, driven by 5% GDP growth, a booming stock market, and rising exports despite a moderating property sector.

Singapore 's population of high-net-worth individuals ( HNWI s) increased by 3 percent in 2025, reaching 141,000 from 136,900 the previous year, driven by robust economic expansion. Real GDP grew 5 percent, up from 4.3 percent in 2024, supported by manufacturing, wholesale trade, and finance and insurance sectors, which boosted corporate earnings and household incomes.

The stock market surged 26.4 percent, raising market capitalisation to S$1.06 trillion (US$823.8 billion) and significantly increasing investor wealth. Meanwhile, the property market moderated, with residential price growth slowing to 3.3 percent in 2025 from 3.9 percent in 2024, the weakest increase since 2020. Non-oil domestic exports rose 13 percent, fueled by demand for integrated circuits, personal computers and specialized machinery linked to the global artificial intelligence supply chain.

Monetary policy remained accommodative; the Monetary Authority of Singapore cut rates twice in 2025 as core inflation stayed at 0.5 percent, well below the 2 percent target. The labour market was stable, with unemployment at 1.98 percent, slightly higher than 1.95 percent in 2024. The report highlights Singapore's resilience in wealth creation amid global uncertainties, combining strong export performance, financial market gains, and prudent monetary easing to attract and retain wealthy individuals





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