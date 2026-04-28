Singapore's Home Team Boosts Security with AI and Robotics

Singapore is significantly increasing its use of AI and robotics across its Home Team agencies to combat evolving security threats. This includes a new robotics centre for high-risk operations and exploration of space-based systems.

Singapore 's Home Team , encompassing the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force, and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, is significantly increasing its investment and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies.

This strategic shift is driven by the need to proactively address increasingly complex and sophisticated security challenges facing the nation. The initiative isn't simply about adopting new gadgets; it represents a fundamental transformation in how the Home Team operates, moving towards a more predictive, preventative, and efficient security posture.

The deployment of these technologies spans multiple fronts, from enhancing frontline operations with robotic assistance to cultivating a highly skilled workforce capable of developing and managing AI systems, and even exploring the potential of space-based surveillance and threat detection. This comprehensive approach underscores the Home Team’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats and ensuring the safety and security of Singapore and its citizens.

A key component of this modernization effort is the upcoming launch of the Home Team Humanoid Robotics Centre in September. This dedicated facility will serve as a crucial testing ground for advanced robotic technologies designed for deployment in particularly dangerous and demanding scenarios.

Specifically, the centre will focus on evaluating the performance and reliability of humanoid robots in high-risk operations such as firefighting, where robots can enter burning buildings to assess conditions and potentially assist in rescue efforts, and search and rescue missions, where they can navigate challenging terrain and locate individuals in need of assistance. The centre will not only test existing technologies but also foster innovation and development of new robotic solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Home Team.

This proactive approach to robotics testing will ensure that when these technologies are deployed, they are fully capable of performing their intended functions safely and effectively, minimizing risks to human personnel. The centre’s work will be instrumental in determining the optimal integration of robots into existing operational procedures, maximizing their impact while maintaining human oversight and control. The expansion into space-based systems represents a particularly forward-looking aspect of the Home Team’s AI and robotics strategy.

While details remain limited, this initiative suggests an intention to leverage satellite technology and data analytics to enhance situational awareness and improve threat detection capabilities. Space-based systems can provide a broad overview of the country’s borders and critical infrastructure, enabling the early identification of potential security risks. This could include monitoring for illegal activities such as smuggling or unauthorized border crossings, as well as detecting potential threats to key installations.

Furthermore, the development of a strong AI workforce is paramount to the success of this entire undertaking. The Home Team recognizes that simply acquiring AI and robotic technologies is not enough; it must also have the personnel with the expertise to develop, maintain, and operate these systems effectively. This involves investing in training programs, attracting top talent, and fostering a culture of innovation within the organization.

The integration of AI and robotics is not intended to replace human officers but rather to augment their capabilities, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks that require human judgment and critical thinking. The Home Team’s commitment to this technological transformation demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding Singapore’s future in an increasingly uncertain world. The ongoing reports from Aslam Shah and Noah Kong highlight the multifaceted nature of this initiative and its potential to significantly enhance the nation’s security capabilities





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