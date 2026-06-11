Singapore's Hot and Humid Weather: Moving to a New Country as a Solution?

Many Singaporeans are considering moving to a new country due to the unbearable heat and humidity. Some netizens suggest that people should do what makes their hearts happy, while others consider the weather to be the least factor when choosing a new country to live in.

SINGAPORE: Singapore ’s hot and humid weather has been growing on a lot of locals, and people are now thinking of possibilities to get away with this type of climate—moving into a new country .

On Reddit, a netizen shared that his/her concern is not only due to the current El Niño season but also due to the unbearable Singapore heat all year round. With this, he/she admitted to having friends who migrated to Singapore because they could not stand the weather, and those who want to ‘Personally, my kids and I are OK with the SG weather for now, but the unbearable heat recently made me think long term.

’ Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on this subject matter. Some people declared that people only have one life, and everyone should be doing what makes their hearts happy.

‘Don’t take advice from people who have different preferences (like heat lol) and priorities in life as you,’ one comment said. ‘I even moved to a country warmer than Singapore. Do whatever you want, as long as your jobs, visas, and lifestyles match the country you move to,’ another netizen stated. One comment shared as well the consequences of living in a country with four seasons, especially during the winter season.

The netizen said: ‘It’s a chore living during winter because of the blizzards and when you want to go to work or even to buy groceries, you gotta shovel the ice off your vehicle first and also heating costs. That’s the extreme that you’ll encounter when you stay somewhere that has a winter season. ’ The netizen added that sometimes, this season can be depressing and people should really have to invest a lot to beat the cold.

Others consider the weather to be the least factor that they consider when moving to another country.

‘If I ever move overseas, it probably won’t be because of the heat ngl… But having seasons really does make the years more interesting and enjoyable,’ a comment concluded. In the end, staying or leaving Singapore depends on what makes each person happy. There is no right answer for everyone, as long as they find a place that fits their life





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Moving New Country Weather El Niño Season Four Seasons Winter Season Blizzards Heating Costs Depressing Invest Beat Advice Preferences Priorities Life Right Answer Everyone Country Jobs Vases Lifestyles Match Country You Move To

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