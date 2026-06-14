Singapore's IMDA and Microsoft Forge AI Safety Partnership to Tackle Advanced Risks

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Microsoft have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation on AI safety and security, focusing on research, policy development, and building practical tools for advanced AI systems evaluation amid growing global concerns.

Singapore is taking a proactive step to ensure artificial intelligence development remains safe and secure as AI capabilities advance rapidly worldwide. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Microsoft have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen their collaboration on AI safety and security, as announced on June 12.

This partnership addresses a critical challenge: AI systems are evolving at a pace that outstrips the ability of many organizations to keep up, necessitating joint efforts between government and industry. Under the agreement, IMDA and Microsoft will engage in collaborative research, information sharing, and policy development. The core objective is to foster innovation while mitigating the risks associated with powerful AI tools.

A major emphasis will be on technical research into AI safety, including studies on agentic AI-systems that can perform tasks with high autonomy-and the development of methods, tools, and benchmarks to assess AI model behavior against safety standards. Particular attention will be given to multilingual AI safety, which is highly relevant for diverse societies like Singapore. The partnership also aims to enhance public resilience against AI-related issues such as misinformation.

The collaboration will extend beyond research to include the exchange of governance frameworks, findings, and operational experience. It will involve the Singapore AI Safety Institute and other government agencies. Together, they will explore how governments and operators of critical infrastructure can responsibly access and utilize frontier AI models. This work is expected to produce a white paper analyzing the requirements of advanced AI systems from both user and provider perspectives.

As global policymakers strive to balance AI innovation with misuse prevention, this partnership positions Singapore as an active contributor to international AI safety discourse. Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive of IMDA, highlighted that the collaboration goes beyond policy discussions to include the creation of practical tools and evaluation methods.

Natasha Crampton, Microsoft's Chief Responsible AI Officer, emphasized that Singapore is shaping global conversations on responsible AI, and that combining government expertise with industry experience can improve AI assessment, address emerging risks, and build confidence in advanced systems. The ultimate goal is to establish an environment where innovation thrives without compromising safety and reliability-a balancing act that may define Singapore's technology agenda for the coming decade





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