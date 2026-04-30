Singapore's Labour Market Growth Slows in Q1 2026 Amid Seasonal and Economic Factors

Singapore's labour market growth decelerated in the first quarter of 2026, with total employment rising by 5,000, down from 17,700 in the previous quarter. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) attributed this to seasonal effects and a high base in the prior period. Despite the slowdown, seasonally adjusted employment grew by 9,200, while unemployment rates remained low at 2.1 per cent. The outlook for the second quarter is cautious, with businesses scaling back hiring and wage plans due to economic uncertainty.

Singapore's labour market experienced a deceleration in growth during the first quarter of 2026, with total employment increasing by 5,000, a significant decline from the 17,700 recorded in the previous quarter.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) attributed this slowdown to seasonal factors, including the impact of Chinese New Year, as well as a step-down from a high base in the preceding period. Despite the reduction, seasonally adjusted employment growth was estimated at around 9,200, indicating a more stable underlying trend compared to the 5,000 growth seen in the first quarter of 2025.

Seasonal adjustments, a common analytical technique used by national statistical offices worldwide, help reveal the true movement of economic indicators by removing seasonal and calendar effects. The Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) advance estimates for the first quarter of 2026 showed a slight decline in economic growth, though the labour market remained resilient.

Resident employment saw growth in sectors such as transportation and storage, as well as administrative and support services, while non-resident employment, primarily driven by the construction sector, expanded at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. Unemployment rates remained low, with the overall rate holding steady at 2.1 per cent in March 2026, consistent with the 2 per cent recorded in December 2025.

Retrenchments also remained stable, with 3,700 workers affected in the first quarter of 2026, translating to 1.5 retrenched per 1,000 employees, a figure comparable to the 3,500 retrenchments in the previous quarter. Looking ahead, the labour market is expected to face challenges in the second quarter, with businesses adopting a cautious approach to hiring and wage adjustments amid heightened economic uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions.

MOM's business expectation polls revealed a decline in the proportion of firms planning to hire in the next three months, dropping from 54.6 per cent in February 2026 to 44.6 per cent in March 2026. Similarly, the percentage of firms planning wage increases fell from 39.3 per cent to 25.4 per cent over the same period.

While there are early signs of stabilization in April, expectations remain below pre-crisis levels, suggesting a more measured pace of hiring and potential softening if external conditions deteriorate. The ministry emphasized the importance of proactive workforce transformation and urged workers to undergo upskilling to seize new opportunities





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Singapore Labour Market Employment Growth Seasonal Adjustments Unemployment Rates Economic Outlook

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