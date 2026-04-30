Singapore's Labour Market Remains Resilient in Q1 2026 Despite Moderation in Employment Growth

Singapore's labour market showed resilience in Q1 2026 with employment growth for the 18th consecutive quarter, though at a slower pace. Unemployment rates and retrenchments remained stable, but businesses are expected to adopt a cautious hiring approach amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Singapore 's labour market showed signs of moderation in the first quarter of 2026, though it remained resilient with employment growth for the 18th consecutive quarter, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Total employment increased by 5,000 in Q1 2026, a slower pace compared to the 17,700 rise in Q4 2025 but higher than the 2,300 increase in Q1 2025. MOM attributed this slowdown to seasonal effects and a high base rather than a broad weakening of the labour market. Seasonally adjusted employment growth remained higher than a year ago, though it decelerated from the previous quarter.

Resident employment saw gains in the transportation and storage sector, as well as administrative and support services, while non-resident employment growth, primarily driven by the construction sector, slowed compared to the last quarter. Unemployment rates remained broadly stable, with resident unemployment holding steady at 2.9% and citizen unemployment rising slightly from 3% in December 2025 to 3.1% in March 2026. Retrenchments also remained stable at 3,700, or 1.5 per 1,000 employees, with most cases attributed to business reorganisation or restructuring.

Looking ahead, MOM expects the labour market to stay tight and continue expanding in Q2 2026, though businesses are likely to adopt a cautious approach to hiring and wages amid geopolitical tensions. Hiring expectations for the next three months dropped to 44.6% in March 2026 from 54.6% in February, while wage increase expectations fell to 25.4% from 39.3%. MOM noted early signs of stabilisation in April but warned that expectations remain below pre-crisis levels, suggesting a more measured hiring pace.

The ministry urged companies to proactively transform their workforce and encouraged workers to upskill to seize new opportunities. Despite the moderation, the labour market's resilience is evident, with steady employment growth and stable unemployment rates.

However, external uncertainties, including the Middle East conflict, may influence future trends. MOM emphasised the need for adaptability and continuous skill development to navigate potential challenges





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