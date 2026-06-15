Singapore's Land Transport Authority Tests New Electronic Road Pricing System

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has begun testing its new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 location-based charging system, which will replace the current gantry-based system. The new system uses satellite-based technology to charge drivers for entering designated ERP zones.

Singapore 's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has begun testing its new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 location-based charging system, which will replace the current gantry-based system.

The new system uses satellite-based technology to charge drivers for entering designated ERP zones. A trial of the new system started this month at 22 operational ERP locations, with the goal of gathering feedback on the system's features and user interfaces before a full roll-out to all motorists in 2027.

Drivers under the trial are receiving alerts on their on-board units (OBUs) when approaching an ERP charging zone, with the charge being incurred when the vehicle crosses a designated marking on the road. The markings are being trialled at various locations, including the Central Expressway (CTE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE), and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

The LTA has also introduced new road signs and markings to indicate ERP charging locations, which will be used in place of gantries when the new system is fully rolled out. The trial is expected to provide valuable insights into the new system's performance and identify any areas for improvement before its wider implementation. The LTA has stated that the new system will be more efficient and convenient for drivers, with the ability to pay charges through a satellite-based system.

However, some drivers have expressed concerns about the new system, including the lack of physical gantries and the potential for missed charges. The LTA has assured drivers that the new system will be thoroughly tested and refined before its full implementation in 2027. The trial is expected to continue until the end of the year, with the LTA gathering feedback from drivers and making any necessary adjustments to the system before its wider implementation.

The new ERP 2 location-based charging system is expected to bring significant benefits to drivers, including reduced congestion and improved air quality. However, some drivers have expressed concerns about the new system, including the potential for missed charges and the lack of physical gantries. The LTA has assured drivers that the new system will be thoroughly tested and refined before its full implementation in 2027.

The trial is expected to provide valuable insights into the new system's performance and identify any areas for improvement before its wider implementation. The LTA has stated that the new system will be more efficient and convenient for drivers, with the ability to pay charges through a satellite-based system. The trial is expected to continue until the end of the year, with the LTA gathering feedback from drivers and making any necessary adjustments to the system before its wider implementation.

The new ERP 2 location-based charging system is expected to bring significant benefits to drivers, including reduced congestion and improved air quality. However, some drivers have expressed concerns about the new system, including the potential for missed charges and the lack of physical gantries. The LTA has assured drivers that the new system will be thoroughly tested and refined before its full implementation in 2027.

The trial is expected to provide valuable insights into the new system's performance and identify any areas for improvement before its wider implementation. The LTA has stated that the new system will be more efficient and convenient for drivers, with the ability to pay charges through a satellite-based system. The trial is expected to continue until the end of the year, with the LTA gathering feedback from drivers and making any necessary adjustments to the system before its wider implementation.

The new ERP 2 location-based charging system is expected to bring significant benefits to drivers, including reduced congestion and improved air quality. However, some drivers have expressed concerns about the new system, including the potential for missed charges and the lack of physical gantries. The LTA has assured drivers that the new system will be thoroughly tested and refined before its full implementation in 2027.

The trial is expected to provide valuable insights into the new system's performance and identify any areas for improvement before its wider implementation. The LTA has stated that the new system will be more efficient and convenient for drivers, with the ability to pay charges through a satellite-based system. The trial is expected to continue until the end of the year, with the LTA gathering feedback from drivers and making any necessary adjustments to the system before its wider implementation





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Singapore Land Transport Authority Electronic Road Pricing ERP 2 Location-Based Charging

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