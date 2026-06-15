Singapore's Low Birth Rate: Reducing Pressure on Parents, Not Just Financial Incentives

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim suggests that reducing the pressure on parents to push their kids through the rigors of the educational system would be a more effective way to boost Singapore's declining fertility rate.

Parents in Singapore are grappling with the high cost of living and pressures of raising children in a competitive education system . However, more financial incentives may not be the solution to tackling the low birth rate , said Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim.

During recent house visits in Sengkang, residents expressed concerns about the stresses of raising children, particularly due to the unforgiving nature of the educational system and the immense costs of raising each child. Many residents, comprising working parents with school-going children, shared their experiences and concerns with Prof Lim and his grassroots team.

While financial support for families is helpful, Prof Lim believes reducing the pressure parents place on themselves and their children would be a more effective way to boost Singapore's declining fertility rate. He suggested that lowering the pressure parents feel to push their kids through the rigors of the educational system would be a more effective solution.

Residents also highlighted the need for more recreational spaces for young children, with Prof Lim noting that the upcoming resurfacing of a recessed hard court would provide additional play space. Additionally, residents raised concerns about transport connectivity, with Prof Lim suggesting that expanded transport options would help families get around, especially as existing systems are often overcrowded or stretched thin.

By addressing these concerns and reducing the pressure on parents, Prof Lim believes that Singapore can take steps towards addressing its low birth rate. In the meantime, he has been conducting house visits and engaging with residents to better understand their concerns and needs. By listening to the voices of the community, Prof Lim hopes to develop more effective solutions to tackle the issue of low fertility rate in Singapore.

As a Member of Parliament, Prof Lim is committed to serving the needs of his constituents and working towards creating a more supportive environment for families in Singapore. By taking a holistic approach to addressing the concerns of parents and families, Prof Lim believes that Singapore can make progress in tackling its low birth rate.

In the end, it is not just about throwing more money at the problem, but about creating a supportive environment that allows families to thrive and flourish. By working together and addressing the concerns of parents and families, Singapore can take steps towards a more sustainable and family-friendly future





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