Singapore's Manpower Minister Discusses Job Market Uncertainty Amid Middle East Crisis

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng addressed concerns in parliament about the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis on jobs, business confidence, and long-term workforce planning in Singapore. He emphasized that there is no sign of companies turning away from local workers in favor of foreigners. Tan defended the country's work pass framework, designed to provide fair opportunities for Singaporeans while allowing businesses access to foreign talent when needed.

SINGAPORE: As the global economy grapples with the Middle East conflict's impacts on jobs, business confidence, and long-term workforce planning , Singapore's Manpower Minister Tan See Leng allayed concerns in parliament, stating that there is no sign of preferential hiring of foreigners over locals.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng addressed concerns raised by Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng regarding rising costs and uncertainty causing employers to reconsider hiring decisions. Tan emphasized continued growth in resident employment and defended Singapore's work pass framework, designed to balance companies' and employment needs. As businesses worldwide face supply chain concerns and energy uncertainty, hiring sentiment in Singapore has shown signs of strain.

Despite these challenges, Singapore's economy has prepared for such shocks and is adapting its workforce planning approach with recommendations from the Economic Strategy Review report. The current crisis serves as a reminder that workforce stability extends beyond job creation, as global trade routes, AI infrastructure, and energy security impact hiring confidence. As businesses race to stay competitive, workers are concerned about job obsolescence and the pace of industry transformation





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Middle East Conflict Job Market Uncertainty Supply Chain Concerns Energy Uncertainty Workforce Planning Work Pass Framework Economic Strategy Review AI Infrastructure Digitalisation New Energy Sources Wage Stability Job Existence Industry Transformation Malays' Grip On The Country Confidence Weakness Supply Chain Diversification Energy Security Oil And Gas Infrastructure Damage Rising Costs Energy Computing Power Data Centres Long-Term Structural Changes Supply Chain Crunches Artificial Intelligence

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