Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has stated that the government is closely watching the impact of higher food prices on Singapore's hawker industry. While the ministry is prepared to assist hawkers if needed, some online commenters have called for more immediate action and suggested alternative solutions.

Singapore 's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu , has expressed concern over the rising food prices , particularly their impact on the hawker industry, which is deeply rooted in Singapore 's culture.

The increase in transport costs due to escalating fuel prices, exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East, has led to a rise in food prices, despite stability at the wholesale level. Minister Fu, during a visit to Sembawang GRC's Canberra ward, reassured the public that her ministry, along with the National Environment Agency, is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to assist hawkers if necessary.

She highlighted various initiatives in Canberra, such as discounted drinks for seniors and a pop-up grocery offering daily goods at half price, to help mitigate the impact of higher living costs. However, some online commenters have criticized the government's response, questioning the need for immediate action and suggesting alternative measures to tackle the issue. One commenter proposed using NTUC-owned kopitiams to lower rents and menu prices, while another suggested rebranding the government as the 'People's Action Monitor Party'





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