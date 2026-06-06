Singapore's Minister Salaries: A Motivation for Public Service?

Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, has spoken out against the high salaries of ministers in Singapore. He argues that the high salaries are not a motivation for public service and that good candidates should not be motivated by personal gain. Instead, he suggests that public service requires a different mindset than making money in the business world, and that the country should prioritize the well-being of its citizens over the interests of its leaders.

In a recent interview, Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, discussed the high salaries of ministers in Singapore . He appeared as a guest on the University of Warwick's Philosophy, Politics , and Economics Society podcast, PPE Unfiltered, on March 16.

Chee Soon Juan argued that the high salaries of ministers should not be a motivation for those who want to serve the public. He compared the situation to an employee demanding high wages to prevent theft of office supplies, stating that this is not a valid reason for high salaries. Singapore's ministers and government leaders have the highest salaries in the world, with the Prime Minister earning around S$2.2 million per year.

The interviewer pointed out that high salaries are necessary to attract high-quality candidates and to prevent corruption, but Chee Soon Juan disagreed, stating that corruption is a crime and that good candidates should not be motivated by high salaries. He emphasized that public service requires a different mindset than making money in the business world, and that the current system may lead to a lack of public servants who are genuinely motivated to serve the nation.

Instead, the country may be run by technocrats or administrators who prioritize their own interests over those of society. Chee Soon Juan also suggested that the high salaries of ministers may lead to a lack of transparency and accountability in government, and that the country should prioritize the well-being of its citizens over the interests of its leaders. He concluded that the current system is flawed and that it needs to be reformed to prioritize public service over personal gain





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