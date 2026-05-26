Singapore's Morning Showering Conundrum: A Debate About Hygiene and Etiquette

A Singaporean woman's online rant about poor hygiene on public transport has sparked a heated debate about the importance of showering in the morning and basic hygiene habits.

A Singapore an woman's online rant about poor hygiene on public transport has sparked a heated debate about the importance of showering in the morning and basic hygiene habits.

The woman, who used the Reddit forum to express her frustration, claimed that many of her fellow commuters do not shower before taking the MRT, resulting in a disgusting odor. She also expressed disgust at the toilet hygiene habits of some people, who allegedly only use dry tissue paper after using the toilet.

The rant quickly gained traction online and sparked a flood of reactions from Singaporeans, with some defending those who skip morning showers and others expressing their own frustration with poor hygiene habits. The debate highlights the challenges of maintaining good hygiene habits in a humid climate like Singapore and the need for a cultural shift towards greater awareness and respect for personal hygiene





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Singapore Hygiene Public Transport Morning Showers Etiquette Body Odor Toilet Habits

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