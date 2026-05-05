Singapore's New Skills and Workforce Development Agency Signals Shift to Lifelong Learning and Demand-Led Training

The establishment of the integrated Skills and Workforce Development Agency reflects a strategic shift in Singapore's workforce development approach, moving from pre-employment education to lifelong learning and demand-led training. MP Shawn Loh highlighted the transition of SkillsFuture Singapore from MOE to MOM and proposed inter-agency collaboration to enhance workforce policies.

The establishment of the new integrated Skills and Workforce Development Agency marks a significant evolution in Singapore's approach to workforce development, shifting from a traditional focus on pre-employment education to a more dynamic model of lifelong learning and continuous skills enhancement.

During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, May 5, Member of Parliament Shawn Loh emphasized that this restructuring reflects a broader strategic realignment, with SkillsFuture Singapore and its associated resources transitioning from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). This move underscores the government's commitment to fostering a more responsive and adaptive workforce development framework that aligns more closely with the evolving demands of the labor market.

Loh also proposed the appointment of an MOE political office holder to a secondary role within MOM, suggesting that this dual appointment could facilitate better coordination and collaboration between the two ministries. This proposal highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in driving effective workforce policies and initiatives.

Additionally, Loh pointed out a second key shift in the government's approach, moving away from a supply-driven model to a demand-led framework that is more attuned to the needs of employers and the broader marketplace. This transition signifies a recognition of the critical role that employers play in shaping the skills landscape and the need for training programs to be more directly responsive to industry demands.

To support this shift, Loh called for renewed focus and increased resources to bolster enterprise-led training initiatives, emphasizing the importance of empowering businesses to take a more active role in workforce development. He also suggested that political office holders from both MOE and MOM could potentially take on roles within the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), further strengthening the linkages between education, workforce development, and labor representation.

This holistic approach aims to create a more integrated and cohesive system that can better address the challenges and opportunities of the modern economy. The restructuring of SkillsFuture Singapore and the establishment of the new agency are part of a broader effort to future-proof Singapore's workforce, ensuring that it remains competitive and adaptable in the face of rapid technological advancements and changing economic conditions.

By prioritizing lifelong learning and continuous skills development, the government aims to equip workers with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and dynamic job market





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Skills And Workforce Development Agency Skillsfuture Singapore Ministry Of Education Ministry Of Manpower Lifelong Learning

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