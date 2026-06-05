Singapore's New Strategy to Preempt Job Losses Aims to Keep Workers Ahead of AI and Automation

Singapore is reshaping its workforce policies to intervene before job losses occur, as AI and automation threaten certain sectors. The National Trades Union Congress and government experts propose establishing 'career bridges' and improving early restructuring notification to smooth transitions into growing industries such as healthcare.

Singapore is launching a proactive approach to keep workers ahead of the wave of disruption caused by artificial intelligence, automation and broader industry changes. Rather than reacting when people are already unemployed, the strategy focuses on identifying employees who are likely to face job displacement early and connecting them with opportunities in emerging sectors before a lay‑off notice is issued.

The policy shift comes after the release of recommendations from the Singapore Economic Strategy Review, a nine‑month, stakeholder‑driven study that consulted more than 7,700 participants from unions, businesses and workers. National Trades Union Congress Deputy Secretary‑General Desmond Choo emphasized that the most effective support is not triggered by a loss of employment, but by the risk of losing it. He said: "Workers should be guided into growing sectors before layoffs occur.

The goal is to reduce income disruption and make career transitions less painful.

" Central to the review's proposals is the creation of what it calls "career bridges. " These pathways allow individuals currently employed in sectors expected to shrink under tech‑led transformation to transition into roles and industries projected to expand over the next decade. One high‑growth sector the review highlights is healthcare - a field that will continue to demand staff as Singapore's population ages.

The challenge, however, lies in matching workers' existing skills to new job requirements, which will require targeted training and certification programs. By intervening early, the government hopes to give workers the chance to up‑skill or reskill while still employed, rather than scrambling after a lay‑off. The review also recommends enhanced support for professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) who are navigating career changes that cross industry lines.

Presently, the country runs several government‑backed retraining schemes, such as the Jobseeker Support Scheme, designed to assist those in transition. Mr Choo suggested that expanding such programs would make workers feel more secure as they consider moving into entirely new fields. He noted that the current trend in Singapore's labour market sees employees holding multiple jobs across several sectors throughout their careers rather than sticking with one profession for decades. Another recommendation addresses the timing of corporate restructuring.

The review calls for earlier, more transparent communication from employers when jobs are threatened. This would allow unions, agencies and training providers to collaborate with affected employees ahead of a potential lay‑off, reducing uncertainty and giving workers more time to prepare. Employers who delay restructuring because of a long‑standing commitment to staff, or are forced to restructure due to changing business conditions, would still receive guidance on how best to manage the transition.

In a broader context, the strategy underscores the idea that lifelong learning is no longer a mere slogan but a practical career strategy. As economies shift and the skills required for certain roles evolve, workers who continuously upgrade their abilities are more likely to navigate career turbulence successfully. Singapore's government is therefore encouraging a culture where skills development goes hand‑in‑hand with career progress, shifting the focus from reactive unemployment support to proactive career guidance.

While the new initiatives show strong alignment between public‑sector policy and the demands of a rapidly changing job market, implementation details remain to be worked out. The government will need to determine which training partners will deliver the proposed skill courses, how financial assistance will be allocated to workers and how progress will be measured.

Additionally, a cultural shift towards accepting and embracing lifelong learning will be vital for the plan's success. If executed well, Singapore could set a global example of how a nation can adapt its workforce infrastructure to the age of automation, ensuring that employees remain resilient and employable no matter how technology reshapes the economy. The review's emphasis on early intervention reflects a broader trend in labour policy across advanced economies.

By creating a structured system of career bridges, Singapore aims to not only reduce the cost and social impact of unemployment but also to optimize the utilization of human capital in sectors that promise growth and high employment stability. This approach signals a continued commitment by Singapore's leaders to build a future‑ready workforce, capable of thriving in the face of rapid technological change





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