Singapore's Non-Oil Exports Surge 38.4% in May on AI-Driven Electronics Demand

Singapore's NODX rose 38.4% in May, led by a 94.8% jump in electronics exports driven by AI demand. Non-electronic exports also grew, with pharmaceuticals and machinery leading. Total trade expanded 39.7%.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports ( NODX ) surged by 38.4 percent in May compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Wednesday by Enterprise Singapore.

This marks an acceleration from the 24.4 percent growth recorded in April, underscoring the resilience and strength of the city-state's export sector amidst a global economic landscape that continues to grapple with supply chain disruptions and fluctuating demand. The robust performance was largely propelled by electronics exports, which saw an extraordinary 94.8 percent year-on-year increase, up from 66.7 percent in April.

This surge was attributed to strong demand for artificial intelligence-related products, a sector that has seen explosive growth as businesses and governments worldwide invest heavily in AI infrastructure. Key drivers within electronics included integrated circuits, which rose 80.9 percent; disk media products, which soared 227.8 percent; and personal computers, which increased 140.9 percent. These figures highlight Singapore's strategic position in the global semiconductor supply chain and its ability to capitalize on technological trends.

Beyond electronics, non-electronic exports also contributed positively, rising 17.7 percent in May after a 10.9 percent increase the previous month. Leading this segment were pharmaceuticals, specialized machinery, and non-monetary gold. The pharmaceutical sector, in particular, has benefited from ongoing global health investments and the need for advanced medical supplies. Specialized machinery exports reflect Singapore's role as a hub for precision engineering and manufacturing equipment, while non-monetary gold continues to be a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties.

Non-oil re-exports, which account for goods that are imported and then re-exported without substantial transformation, also performed well, growing 33.6 percent in May, extending the 29.6 percent increase in April. This growth was again led by electronics, indicating a robust regional trading environment. Total merchandise trade expanded 39.7 percent in May, building on the 33 percent rise in April.

Total exports grew 36.1 percent, while imports surged 43.6 percent, reflecting strong domestic demand and the need for raw materials and components to support manufacturing. Among Singapore's key trading partners, exports to Taiwan, the United States, and China saw increases in May. The rise in exports to Taiwan likely reflects deeper integration in the semiconductor supply chain, as Singapore supplies components to Taiwanese tech firms.

Exports to the US benefited from sustained consumer demand and corporate spending on technology, while exports to China recovered due to easing lockdown measures and stimulus efforts. Conversely, exports to Indonesia decreased compared to a year earlier, possibly due to softer commodity prices or demand shifts. Overall, the data paints a picture of a vibrant export sector driven by technological innovation and strategic global positioning, though risks remain from geopolitical tensions and potential slowdowns in key markets.

The extended growth streak signals optimism for Singapore's economic trajectory, but policymakers will keep a close watch on external headwinds that could temper future performance





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Trade NODX Electronics Exports AI Demand Economic Growth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore PM Announces Global Mayors Initiative at World Cities SummitSingapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasizes the importance of city-to-city cooperation in tackling shared urban challenges at the World Cities Summit.

Read more »

Singapore remains a crucial link in the global semiconductor supply chainSingapore produces about one in every 10 chips worldwide and accounts for roughly 20% of global semiconductor equipment output. The sector contributes around 6% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports more than 35,000 jobs.

Read more »

Adrian Chan Pengee appointed to Singapore Airlines board as independent non-executive directorAdrian Chan Pengee, a 61-year-old corporate lawyer, has been appointed to the Singapore Airlines board as an independent non-executive director, effective June 15. He will join the board's nominating committee and the safety and risk committee.

Read more »