Singapore's non-oil domestic exports rose 79.8% year on year in October, beating economist forecasts, driven by non-electronics and AI-related electronics demand, with triple-digit growth to the US and China.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 79.8 per cent year on year in October, accelerating from September's 68.3 per cent rise and beating the 37.7 per cent forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

Non-electronics And Electronics Exports Surge

Data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Nov 17 showed the growth was mainly driven by strong non-electronics shipments, while electronics continued to rise amid sustained AI-driven demand. Non-electronics shipments surged 81.9 per cent year on year in October, following the previous month's 54.1 per cent increase. Growth in non-electronic NODX was driven by structures of ships and boats, pharmaceuticals, which expanded 253.1 per cent, as well as specialised machinery, which grew 57.3 per cent.

Also read Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Surge 73.9% in October Driven by AI Demand and Ship Structures

Exports of boat and ship structures rose by S$4.8 billion year on year. EnterpriseSG did not specify a percentage increase for these exports, noting that the exceptionally high growth rate reflected a low base in the same period last year. Electronic product shipments continued to climb on the back of robust AI demand, rising 73.9 per cent in October after a 107.6 per cent rise the previous month.

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Growth was driven by a 189.6 per cent jump in disk media products, while shipments for personal computers grew 81 per cent and 53.1 per cent for integrated circuits, or chips. Disk media products registered the highest percentage growth, rising by about 189 per cent, an increase amounting to S$1.1 billion, said EnterpriseSG. Integrated circuits exports grew by 53.1 per cent while personal computers rose by 81 per cent, marking increases worth S$1.2 billion and S$0.7 billion, respectively.

Trade With US And China Records Triple-digit Growth

NODX to the United States and China recorded triple-digit growth in October, accelerating sharply from the previous month. NODX to the US, Singapore's single-largest export market, surged 214.6 per cent year on year, compared with a 73.2 per cent increase in September. The expansion was driven by pharmaceuticals, disk media products and personal computers. Exports to China jumped 144.9 per cent, up from 36.9 per cent in September, supported by shipments of non-monetary gold, specialised machinery and integrated circuits.

NODX to the European Union also accelerated, rising 90.8 per cent in October compared with 11.1 per cent in September. NODX to Taiwan grew 79.3 per cent, easing from September's 96.9 per cent increase and driven by a 149 per cent jump in electronic NODX.

Exports To India Thailand And Indonesia Contract

However, NODX to India, Thailand and Indonesia contracted, falling by 35.8 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. NODX to India fell 35.8 per cent in October, following a 5.7 per cent decline in September, dragged down by a 51.9 per cent drop in non-electronic shipments. Singapore's non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 48.1 per cent year on year in October, following a 47.8 per cent increase in September.

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The expansion was primarily driven by electronic NORX, which rose 69.1 per cent in October, EnterpriseSG said. Integrated circuits, personal computer parts and other computer peripherals were the main contributors. Re-exports of integrated circuits rose 73.1 per cent, while personal computer parts and other computer peripherals surged 358.9 per cent and 250.6 per cent, respectively. Non-electronic NORX increased 15 per cent, moderating from September's 22 per cent growth.

The main contributors included specialised machinery, works of art and pharmaceuticals. Singapore's total merchandise trade rose 50.7 per cent year on year in October, broadly in line with the 50.8 per cent expansion recorded in September.