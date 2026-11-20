Eighty-something hawkers in Singapore reject retirement for work, citing boredom at home and the need for routine, despite financial struggles and physical demands.

Three veteran hawkers in their 80s across Singapore continue to work long hours in physically demanding food stall roles, rejecting the conventional notion of a relaxed retirement. Lee Siong Kun, 88, Lau Fook Wah, 84, and Cho Siew Wan, 86, assert that employment provides them with essential purpose, physical movement, and daily happiness that empty homes cannot offer.

Operational Demands and Daily Routines

At Pek Kio Market & Food Centre, 84-year-old Lau Fook Wah and his 81-year-old wife Tham Lay Mon begin their shift at 5am, five days a week. They spend approximately 12 hours preparing the signature prawn broth for their Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles stall.

Also read Singapore Minister Highlights AI and Quantum Computing in US Visit

Lee Siong Kun, 88, operates his stall, Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle, at 183 Food Court in Toa Payoh Central. He arrives by 8am after a 20-minute bus ride, two hours before opening, and briskly slices fishcake and hauls ingredients from the freezer to the preparation area alone.

Cho Siew Wan, 86, serves as the head roast master at 116 Shao La in People's Park Food Centre. He takes a 45-minute bus ride from his Ang Mo Kio home almost daily, working six days a month with Monday as his sole rest day due to staff shortages.

Advertisement

Financial Constraints and Strategic Pivots

Lee Siong Kun recently overhauled his business model to survive rising costs, changing his menu and signboard on Oct 1. His monthly operating expenses total roughly $4,500, including $3,800 in rent, making his previous offerings like pork rib prawn noodles financially unviable given ingredient prices of $16 a kg for prawns and $8 a kg for pork ribs.

The widower switched to lower-cost dishes such as mushroom minced meat noodles and fishball noodles, allowing him to pay himself $1,000 at the end of October. He dropped the salary he could not afford for three months following a loss of a few thousand dollars incurred when he first opened the stall in June.

Lau Fook Wah and Tham Lay Mon rely on the steady income and routine of their established prawn noodle business, valuing the skill and consistency required to maintain their signature broth over the uncertainties of retirement.

Psychological Drivers and Family Support

Lee Siong Kun describes staying at home as torture, noting that he has little interest in mobile games or social media and finds window-shopping at coffee shops less fulfilling than working. His daughters support his decision, having contributed about $20,000 to set up his current stall and arranging the signboard changes.

Advertisement

Cho Siew Wan values the routine and the sense of being needed, taking only one day off per month to ensure the stall remains operational despite being short-handed. The couples and Cho collectively prioritize the structure and social interaction of the food centre environment.

Lee Siong Kun prefers the autonomy of working alone without hiring an assistant, which would cost $80 to $100 a day, allowing him to do as he pleases while managing his physical energy. He acknowledges the market is saturated but remains committed to his craft.

Market Challenges and Future Outlook

Lee Siong Kun reflects on his career since age 17, when he started as an economy rice stall assistant earning $30 a month to support his siblings. He has operated stalls in Whampoa, ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio, and Old Airport Road Food Centre.

He closed his previous stall in April 2025 due to poor business but felt restless at home after turning 87. While he has no plans to retire permanently, he acknowledges that competition is keen and diners have many options. He will close the stall only if it becomes financially unsustainable.