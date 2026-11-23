Singapore's overall inflation eased to 1.9 per cent in October from 2.2 per cent in September, driven by lower services and electricity and gas inflation, while core prices were unchanged month on month.

Singapore's overall inflation slowed to 1.9 per cent year-on-year in October, down from 2.2 per cent in September, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics and a joint release by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry.

The drop in October was due to lower inflation for services and electricity and gas, as well as private transport. On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation fell by 0.3 per cent. Core prices, which exclude accommodation and private transport to better reflect household expenses, remained unchanged from the previous month on a month-on-month basis. October's core inflation figure was not specified in the source data.

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Sectoral Inflation Drops Sharply

Electricity and gas saw the sharpest decrease among the sectors. Inflation there fell from 8.7 per cent in September to 1 per cent in October as electricity prices rose at a slower pace. The decline was largely due to the lower regulated electricity tariff in October compared with September.

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Services inflation eased from 1.7 per cent in September to 1.1 per cent in October on a year-on-year basis, due to smaller increases in airfares as well as in the costs of health insurance and healthcare services. Private transport inflation slowed to 6.7 per cent in October from 7.1 per cent in September, due to a more gradual increase in car prices.

Accommodation inflation remained unchanged at 0.9 per cent as housing rents rose at a similar pace compared with the previous month. Food inflation edged down to 2.3 per cent from 2.4 per cent in September, as the prices of non-cooked food rose at a slower pace. Retail and other goods inflation, however, picked up to 1.6 per cent from 1.2 per cent the previous month, as furniture prices rose and household appliance prices fell at a slower pace.

Imported Cost Pressures Persist

Imported cost pressures are expected to remain firm for Singapore in the near term as energy commodity prices remain volatile and elevated compared with a year ago, despite easing recently, said MAS and METI. Global and regional food prices are also expected to pick up as costlier inputs and adverse weather patterns affect food production.

However, imported inflation should ease over 2027 as the effects of temporary supply disruptions fade. Domestic price pressures are likely to stay subdued, with unit labour costs in the services sector expected to remain contained amid continued productivity gains. Enhanced government subsidies, such as for healthcare and education, will also dampen services inflation, said MAS and METI. All in, core inflation is expected to pick up in the first quarter of next year before easing more discernibly from mid-2027.

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Future Inflation Forecasts Outlook

MAS Core Inflation is projected to average 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent in 2026 and 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent in 2027. CPI-All Items inflation is forecast to come in at around 2 per cent in 2026 and 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year. The risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside. A sharp and sustained surge in global energy or food prices could lift Singapore's import costs by more than projected.

Domestic inflation could also stay elevated if spillovers from the AI-related boom broaden and unit labour costs rise more rapidly. However, higher-than-expected global interest rates or a pullback in AI-related investment could exert a drag on growth, and thus, inflation. Energy production and shipments from the Middle East could also recover more quickly than projected, resulting in a greater decline in energy prices.