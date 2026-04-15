Singapore's Overqualification Rate Remains Low Compared to Other High-Income Economies

A Ministry of Manpower study reveals that while almost one in five Singapore workers are overqualified, the rate is lower than in other high-income countries. The study attributes this to voluntary choices by workers. The high education level of the workforce and the need for continuous skill development are also highlighted.

A recent study by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealed that a significant portion of Singapore 's resident workforce, almost one in five, were considered overqualified for their current jobs in 2025. Specifically, the over-qualification rate stood at 19.4 per cent, a figure that, while substantial, remains comparatively lower than in several other high-income economies. The MOM attributes this phenomenon primarily to workers voluntarily choosing roles that align with their personal aspirations, work preferences, or current life circumstances. This suggests that the over-qualification isn't necessarily a reflection of job market inadequacy, but rather a strategic decision made by individuals. Despite the fact that over-qualification is present, only 1.7 per cent of the resident workforce expressed a desire for a better job, indicating that the vast majority of those considered overqualified are content or have specific reasons for their current employment.

Singapore boasts a highly educated workforce, with a remarkable 64 per cent holding tertiary qualifications, significantly exceeding the average of 41.2 per cent observed across other high-income nations. The MOM study highlighted that individuals aged 34 and below constituted one-third of those employed in overqualified roles, pointing to the possibility of a generational shift in career expectations or a changing landscape of early career choices. Furthermore, the median gross monthly income for full-time employed tertiary graduates experienced a substantial increase over the preceding decade, rising from $5,800 to $7,605. This positive trend underscores the continued value and demand for higher education within the Singaporean job market, even amidst the presence of overqualification. The joint release by MOM and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) emphasized that the labor market has successfully absorbed a growing influx of tertiary-educated workers, suggesting a degree of equilibrium between supply and demand. NTUC also released its own parallel study on overqualification, which mirrored the key findings of the MOM report.

The findings, derived from the Comprehensive Labour Force Survey involving approximately 33,000 households in Singapore and a separate NTUC study with 1,100 citizens and permanent residents, were presented with the context of a rapidly evolving global landscape. The joint statement emphasized the need to understand these trends in light of the shortening half-lives of skills in today's dynamic world. The report underscored the importance of continuous skill development, recognizing that the knowledge gained through tertiary education must be supplemented with new skills and experiences gained in the workplace. MOM Deputy Secretary (Workforce) Kenny Tan stressed the shared responsibility of both workers and employers. He encouraged workers to embrace lifelong learning and actively seek new job opportunities, while advocating for employers to acknowledge the diverse needs of employees across different life stages. He suggested that employers should actively redesign work environments and processes to better attract, motivate, and retain talented individuals, leading to a more adaptable and satisfied workforce. These steps are considered vital for optimizing human capital and ensuring Singapore's long-term economic competitiveness in a rapidly evolving world.





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