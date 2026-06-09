Singapore's Population Strategy Focuses on Stability and Family Support, Says PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated that Singapore is not revising its population target upward, remains far from the 6.9 million upper limit, and is prioritizing stability and family-friendly policies amid low fertility rates.

During a dialogue with the Singapore Press Club on Monday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the nation's population planning approach, emphasizing that Singapore remains far from its previously projected upper limit of 6.9 million people and there is no new figure to be updated.

He dismissed the notion of a target of 10 million, a figure used by opposition parties during the 2020 General Election to falsely claim the government planned significant population growth through foreign immigration. The government has consistently stated it has never proposed or targeted a population of 10 million. An update in 2024 indicated that Singapore's total population is expected to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030, and this outlook still holds.

PM Wong explained that Singapore's priority is maintaining stability and avoiding a population decline amid falling birth rates, rather than revising planning parameters. The Total Fertility Rate is low and not expected to rise, leading to slower population growth. He described declining birth rates as a global challenge, noting that even developing countries now see fertility rates below replacement levels.

To address this, a newly convened workgroup, chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, is focusing on improving family life rather than simply offering incentives for marriage and childbearing. The group will consider issues such as infant and child care costs, education, and housing to make life better for families. PM Wong acknowledged that even with these efforts, more babies may not result, but it is still worthwhile.

Meanwhile, Singapore will maintain its identity as an immigrant nation to support population growth, though immigration flows will be carefully managed to ensure newcomers share Singapore's values and integrate well. With potentially fewer new immigrants, the nation must leverage technology and boost productivity to achieve its goals





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