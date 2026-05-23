Singapore's Punggol Digital District: A Peaceful Haven For Renewing Energy

A popular Instagram post, the Punggol Digital District is a 50-acre business park developed by JTC Corporation to incorporate the Singapore Institute of Technology. It's marketed as local Silicon Valley and offers a tranquil atmosphere with modernity and nature.

A content creator named Leethenomad shared a video on TikTok, stating that the Punggol Digital District in Singapore reminded him of Switzerland, with its peaceful and tranquil atmosphere.

He then marvelled at the scenic beauty of the place, which he later revealed was a 50-acre business park designed to integrate with the Singapore Institute of Technology. He expressed how it could be a great spot for chilling out, reading a book, or dating as well. The government-owned JTC Corporation shared a post on Instagram, welcoming him back and stating that the district was masterplanned and developed by them.

The post received a lot of comments, some of which jokingly warned him against sharing information about the place to keep it a secret. One person mentioned that cooling in the area was rare, and they were drenched in sweat, thus not feeling at peace. Singaporeans also shared their opinions on hawker centres and domestic helpers





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Media Singapore Digital District Silicon Valley Leethenomad Punggol SIT Nature Modernity Tranquility First Dates Hawker Centres Domestic Helpers Swimming Pools Facebook Reddit Instagram Tiktok

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